EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill on receiving hate online; 'My fans give it back to them'

Shehnaaz Gill needs no introduction. The charming actress has made a permanent place in the hearts of the viewers. The actress is doing quite well for herself and is all set for her second big project with prominent Bollywood celebrities. Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all set for the release of her upcoming chic-flick Thank You For Coming. The actress has been winning hearts with her appearances on several occasions to promote her project alongside the cast of the project. Pinkvilla had an exclusive chat with the cast of the movie and we asked them about online hate and trolls. Shehnaaz Gill gave us a savage response to the question.

Shehnaaz Gill talks about dealing with online hate and trolls

Shehnaaz Gill had an unmissable response when asked about dealing with trolls and negativity on social media. The actress quipped, "Well, I do see and read negative comments every now and then on social media. However, I don't feel the need to react as my fans give it back to the trolls."

About Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming revolves around the friendship of five friends, love, physical needs, and more. It stars actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Kusha Kapila. It also stars Karan Kundrra in a prominent role. The movie is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor while Rhea's husband Karan Boolani is the Director of the project.

Shehnaaz Gill's journey in the industry

A singer and an actress from a small town in Punjab, Shehnaaz Gill got recognition with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was one of the most talked about contestants on the show. Her camaraderie with late actor Siddharth Shukla was unmissable and it made her win many hearts. Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz featured in Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh in a lead role. She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has a few high-profile music videos to her credit and a couple of brand endorsements in her kitty.

