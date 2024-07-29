Indira Krishna drops PIC for Pranali Rathod fans from sets of Durga; Calls her and Aashay Mishra ‘beautiful souls’

Veteran actress Indira Krishna is currently busy shooting for the television serial, Durga. Besides her, another popular actress, the very talented Pranali Rathod, has also joined the show’s cast. To delight the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actress’ fans, Indira Krishna posted a picture with her co-star from the sets of the show.

Indira Krishna’s picture with Pranali Rathod

On July 29, Indira Krishna uploaded a picture where she was seen sitting between her co-stars Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra. The two young actors happily cuddle with Krishna. Along with the picture, the Ramayana actress shared how happy she is getting to work with Rathod and Mishra.

In her words, “And I feel gd with these two beautiful souls..@pranalirathodofficial ..heres the pic fr all of her fans who hv bn constantly asking me and our super hero @aashaymishraa …”

Check out Indira Krishna’s post here:

In the same series of pictures, Indira Krishna added some other photos where she is seen flaunting her outfit of the day. Wearing blue denim with a white shirt and styling the look with a bun and a heavy choker, the veteran actress looked evergreen.

Reaction of netizens

Indira Krishna’s co-star Aashay Mishra reacted to the post and wrote, “You are a sweetheart!” Fans of the actors expressed their excitement seeing them together. One user wrote, “Pranali and u....so pretty, can't wait for watching ur and Pranali scenes, hope we would get ur and Pranali more pics in future!” Another wrote, “Excited to see you guys onscreen! Best trio.”

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current lead actress, Samridhii Shukla also liked the post.

About Indira Krishna’s career

India Krishna has been seen in many significant roles in television series. In recent times, she was seen in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare and Saavi Ki Savaari. Besides these TV series, she proved her acting talent in Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Afsar Bitiya, Krishna Daasi, and Yeh Hai Chahatein, among others.

The seasoned actress has also made her mark in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana, where she will play the role of Kaushalya.

ALSO READ: Ramayana actor Indira Krishna showers praises on Lara Dutta: 'Fun, frolic and love that's all I got from this woman'