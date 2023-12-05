EXCLUSIVE Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mayank Arora: 'My bond with Pranali and Karishma isn't only namesake'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently in the fourth generation. The show recently leaped. However, the third generation was quite loved by the viewers. The show got a lot of love and the actors got immense popularity as they became household names.

The show initially showcased a strong sibling bond which instantly transpired into offscreen chemistry as well. On actor Mayank Arora's birthday, his onscreen sisters Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant paid him a surprise visit and celebrated his birthday. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mayank spoke about the same.

Mayank Arora on bond with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant

While Mayank, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant formed a close-knit bond, their connection is still strong. Mayank was replaced as Kairav Goenka in the show, even after that, the trio made sure to maintain a healthy bond.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mayank spoke about Pranali and Karishma's surprise visit to his place on his birthday. He said, "Yes, Pranali, Karishma, and Ami gave me a surprise last night. They visited my place at midnight with a beautiful cake and presents. It was a lovely surprise. Our journey in the show might have ended but our bond is still strong. We had also met recently on Pranali's birthday. It's great connecting with people with whom you share such close bonds."

Have a look at Pranali Rathod's post on Instagram for Mayank Arora.

Advertisement

Talking about the bond with the actresses, Mayank said, "We played siblings for a long time in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, that was not just for the namesake, we genuinely formed a sibling bond. They both are my sisters. They also tied Rakhi to me.

He added, "I am glad that the onscreen bond transpired offscreen so beautifully. They're now an integral part of my family. We always look out for each other and wish the best for each other."

Currently, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami play the lead roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhira and Armaan respectively.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai's Pranali Rathod on Harshad Chopda; 'AbhiRa might end but not HARSHALI'