Ramayana actor Indira Krishna showers praises on Lara Dutta: 'Fun, frolic and love that's all I got from this woman'

The shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film Ramayana is going on in full fledge. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the film boasts an ensemble of stupendous actors from the entertainment world. Indira Krishna, popularly known for her amazing television shows, is also a part of Ramayana along with Lara Dutta and many others.

Indira Krishna praises Lara Dutta:

Indira Krishna, who expressed her working experience with Ranbir Kapoor previously, now reminisced her days of acting along with Lara Dutta. Showering praises on the talented superstar, Indira said, "Fun frolic and love that's all I got from this woman ...learnt so much ...she never goes off her smile fr a min ...Thank u fr sharing caring and giving those tips that I take with me now...love u loads ..."

Further, Indira Krishna mentioned, "If its @larabhupathi u can never go wrong in her company..loved her pride her dedication and smile...We had common topics of kids discussion their sports and more..no words but full respect and full marks to this mother, actress, friend, producer."

Take a look at Indira Krishna's post here-

For the unversed, Indira Krishna also shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. In Ramayana, Indira will be seen playing the role of Mata Kaushalya.

More about Ramayana:

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the mythological saga is currently being shot in Mumbai and is expected to release on Diwali 2025. Apart from them, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana features Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shrupanakha and many others in pivotal characters. Ramayana is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

More about Indira Krishna:

From films to Television shows, Indira Krishna's acting career has been inspiring. Over the years, the talented actress gained a massive fan following and starred in numerous shows such as Krishnadasi, Kya Haal, Mr. Paanchal?, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saavi Ki Savaari and more. Talking about films, the actress was seen in Tere Naam, Holiday, to name a few.

