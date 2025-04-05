Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Adrija Roy, Alpana Buch and more share sweet wishes for Anupamaa actor on her special day

Rupali Ganguly, the actress who is ruling television screens with her acting prowess in Anupamaa, celebrates her 48th birthday today (April 5). Born on April 5, 1977, to Anil Ganguly and Rajni Ganguly, Rupali has been a part of the acting world since her childhood, and now she is ruling the screens with her performance. As Rupali rings in her birthday today, several from the industry wished the actress on her special day by sharing heartfelt messages on social media.

Adrija Roy wished Rupali Ganguly on her birthday by sharing a funny video where both the Bengali beauties are seen having a fun conversation. Adrija, who essays the role of Rupali's on-screen daughter Raahi, poured her heart out in this birthday post.

In the caption of this video, Adrija Roy expressed her gratitude for Rupali's presence in her life. The actress wrote, "Happy birthday to an absolute angel. Thanks for coming into my life. You’re a blessing to everyone who knows you! Hey Beautiful Soul I Love You Just be the way you are. Baaki ta dekha kore bolbo. Have a great one Mummyyyyy."

Take a look at Adrija Roy's wish for Rupali Ganguly here-

Alpana Buch, who plays Leela in Anupamaa, penned a quirky yet cute birthday wish for Rupali Ganguly as she shared some amazing pictures with her. Alpana, who essays the role of Rupali's on-screen mother-in-law, wrote, "मैं विक्रम ,तू मेरी वेताल कभी ना छोड़े साथ मन से मन मिला है मिली चाल से चाल! Happy birthday @rupaliganguly Saalo saal itani hi paglet rahena."

Take a look at Alpana Buch's wish for Rupali Ganguly here-

Nishi Saxena also wished Rupali on her 48th birthday with a heartfelt note. For the uninformed, Nishi played the role of Dimple in Anupamaa before the show took a generation leap. Her track in the show came to an end before the leap. However, when she was a part of Anupamaa, her bond with Rupali was pure and filled with love.

Wishing Ganguly, Nishi wrote, "Happy Birthday @rupaliganguly Thank you for all the learnings, the laughter, and the beautiful memories. Remembering the good times makes me smile and miss you even more. I love you so much. Stay just the way you are, truly special and full of love."

Take a look at Nishi Saxena's post here-

Rupali Ganguly's journey in the entertainment industry has been phenomenal. From doing advertisements to starring in regional films and then emerging as the leading actress on television screens, Rupali has come a long way and continues to inspire with her work.

The Pinkvilla team wishes Rupali Ganguly a very happy birthday!

