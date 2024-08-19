Jaan Se Pyara Juni PROMO: Junaid gives special gift to Mina; Safeena instigates Husan Ara

Pakistani show Jaan Se Pyara Juni is getting rave reviews from the audiences. The upcoming track of the show will revolve around conspiracies against Junaid while his relationship with his wife Mina improves. As per the new promo of the show, Junaid will make an effort towards Mina to make her feel special.

Junaid and Mina's relationship has been going through a rough patch after Husan Ara's re-entry. However, in the previous episodes, Junaid told Mina that he only loves her and has no feelings for Husan Ara anymore. In the forthcoming episodes, Junaid will be seen getting a special flower bangle for Mina while returning from work. Mina will be elated to receive the gift from Junaid.

Furthermore, Junaid's sister Safeena will be seen instigating Husan Ara. She tells her that she doesn't like Mina at all and wishes to strangle her one day while Husan Ara looks at her in surprise.

Take a look at the recent promo of Jaan Se Pyara Juni here:

In the previous episodes of Jaan Se Pyaara Juni, Safeena conspired against Junaid and took advantage of his sensitive nature. She called him at her place and told him that their father had come into her dream and asked her to tell him (Junaid) to sell his warehouse and purchase a house for her daughter Nida. This leaves Junaid emotional and he decides to fulfill his father's wish by selling his property and buying a house for Nida.

Safeena feels happy as her mission gets accomplished. Meanwhile, Safeena also plans to get Nida married to Mina's friend Kiran's brother, however, she needs to inform about the same to Junaid or Mina as she feels Mina might manipulate her friend against them.

The previous episode also had Husan Ara asking Mina to keep a tab on Junaid's activities.

