Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Sumbul Touqeer and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh approached for the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, known as one of the most popular and star-studded dance reality shows, is all set to be back on screens and fans can't keep calm. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since the makers of this dance reality show made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm. After 10 successful seasons, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 is all set to premiere and here's a major update about the contestants.

Sumbul and Ayesha approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

According to Tellychakkar's report, Sumbul Touqeer, who rose to fame after essaying the lead role in Imlie, has been approached to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Considering her dancing skills and her love for dance, the makers thought she might be a perfect contestant on this popular reality show. Earlier, in an interview, the actress mentioned her love for participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, it will be interesting to see if she gives a nod to the dancing reality show or not as she is currently gearing up for her daily soap Kavya.

Take a quick look at the first glimpse of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Along with Sumbul, Ayesha Singh, who played the lead role in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also been approached to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, says Tellychakkar's report. The sources of the portals said that the talks are on between Ayesha and the makers of the show, however, there is no confirmation regarding the same. The report also said that Ayesha Singh was offered to play the lead role in Naagin 7 but the actress chose to do a dance reality show.

Major update about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4 to Season 10 was successfully airing on Colors. Before 4th season aired on Colors, the third season of the show aired on Sony TV. Colors had bought the rights from Sony TV post-Season 4. Now Sony TV once again got the rights to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 would be telecasted back on Sony TV. Well, it will be intriguing to see who will be seated on the judges' panel and which popular celebs will be seen as contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

