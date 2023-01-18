Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia marries girlfriend Triveni Barman; See 5 romantic PICS of newlyweds

Choreographer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia is among the most renowned celebrity in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. Speaking about his personal life, Tushar got engaged to his ladylove Triveni Barman in March 2022, before he flew to Cape Town to shoot Rohit Shetty's hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The choreographer had shared his engagement news with his fans on social media by sharing a few pictures. Since then, fans were eagerly waiting for the lovebirds to tie the knot. The wait is finally over as Tushar and Triveni are now married and have shared this amazing news with their fans. Tushar Kalia marries girlfriend Triveni Barman:

Tushar Kalia has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Triven Barman. Today, January 18, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner took to his Instagram handle and dropped a beautiful picture from their wedding. In this photo, we can see Triveni and Tushar are all smiles as they are candidly captured on their precious day. For their wedding, Triveni opted for a red lehenga and looked regal as she is clicked here holding hands with Tushar. On the other hand, Tushar donned an ivory sherwani and looked handsome. Sharing this picture, he captioned, "Blessed (heart emoji)."

Take a look at Tushar and Triveni's wedding PIC here-

Celebs wish the newly married couple: As soon as Tushar dropped this picture, fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section and wished the newly married couple. Bharti Sing commented on Tushar and Triveni's wedding picture and wrote, "congratulations guys", Sana Saeed wrote, "Yayyyyy congratulations so happy for you two", Arjun Bijlani and Dharmesh wrote, "Congratulations bro", and many others dropped heartfelt comments. Before their wedding picture, Tushar also shared a video from their wedding function and wrote, "Beginning of forever." Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, and others dropped comments on this video.

Watch the video here-

As Tushar and Triveni have now promised forever, let's take a look at times when both gave major couple goals by sharing a glimpse of their precious moments Here are 5 romantic pictures of the newly married couple:

Love dipped:

Triveni and Tushar look lost in love as they are candidly captured here. Both are twinning as they pose against a beautiful sunset and are shelling out major couple goals. Sharing this picture, Tushar had captioned, "Allah likhda ae ishq kahaani."

All smiles:

Another gorgeous picture of the newly married duo as they are all smiles here. This photo was clicked on Tushar and Triveni's engagement day and here again, both chose to twin and won our hearts. Tushar captioned this picture with a 'heart emoji.'

Precious moments:

It's always about the squishy hugs and kisses for this couple! This picture of Tushar kissing Triveni surely melted many hearts. In the caption of the picture, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner wrote, "My happy place."

Better Together:

Triveni never skips a chance to express her love for Tushar and by sharing this picture, she wrote, "My whole heart." Tushar too expressed his love for her in the comment section of this photo and wrote, "My (heart emoticon)."

The King and his Queen:

This photo of Tushar and Triveni definitely looks dreamy! The two are painting the town red and look gorgeous as they pose for the picture. In the caption of this picture, Triveni wrote, "Blessed."

Tushar praised Triveni: Tushar had exchanged rings with Triveni Barman on 8th March 2022 and soon flew to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, when Tushar was asked whether leaving soon after their engagement was a tough decision, he said, "Yeah, but the thing is that she is very supportive and insisted that you should do the show. I told her about its timeline, but she is very supportive, caring and said that you should do the show. She is supporting me, and I know that she is very relaxed and calm, and when she is calm, I am also very calm on the show. She knows that I am going to give my best for the show, and that’s what I am going for." Tushar Kalia's professional front: Tushar Kalia has participated as a choreographer in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa seasons 6 and 7. He was also the stage director of the reality show India's Got Talent in its 6th and 7th seasons. Tushar was also featured in Remo Dsouza's directorial, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. He has also judged the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Along with this, he has choreographed several films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Half Girlfriend, War, The Zoya Factor, Junglee, Ok Jaanu, Hate Story 4, and Dhadak. Tushar was last seen in the hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. After competing in several tasks, Tushar lifted the trophy of the season and won the cash prize as well.

