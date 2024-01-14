Krishna Kaul EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya actor recalls childhood memories about festival of Lohri

Lohri is one of the traditional festivals in India belonging majorly to the Punjab region. The festival marks the end of winter season and people welcome warmer and longer days.

The festival is special for all the farmers and it corresponds to the flourishing of crops in the fields. It is a harvest festival and crops like sugarcane, radish, and groundnut are yielded. On the special occasion of Lohri, Krishna Kaul who plays the character of Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya, shared his thoughts.

Krishna Kaul recalls the Lohri celebration

Krishna Kaul, who essays the role of Ranbir in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya said, “Usually, I don’t celebrate Lohri, but during my childhood, the best part about the festival used to be the Rabdi, Moongfali, and popcorn that we got. Back in Delhi, the weather around Lohri used to get very cold, and I used to meet all of my friends and cousins to gather around the holy ‘Lohri'."

Have a look at Krishna Kaul's recent picture from the sets of Kumkum Bhagya

He added, "I have so many Punjabi friends, who used to dance a lot and have taught me some cool steps of Bhangra. I will be mostly shooting this year, but will try to celebrate Lohri at my friend’s post-packup.”

Krishna Kaul's new project

Apart from being a part of Kumkum Bhagya, Krishna took the leap of faith and came out of his comfort zone with a bold web series Fuh Se Fantasy. The actor had exclusively told Pinkvilla that he was nervous shooting for the intimate scenes, however, he was glad to have tried something different.

The current track of Kumkum Bhagya

The current track of Kumkum Bhagya revolves around RV and Purvi's wedding preps. Ranbir and Purvi meet and he drops her. Purvi reminds Ranbir of Prachi and he recalls moments with her. Purvi asks about the same but he tells her that he would tell her his story some other time, not knowing that Purvi is none other than his own daughter.

Viewers will also witness romantic moments between RV and Purvi in the upcoming episodes of the show. Kumkum Bhagya also features actors like Mugdha Chaphekar, Abrar Qazi, and Rachi Sharma among others.

