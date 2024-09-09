Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Vikas Sethi passes away; Hiten Tejwani says "I'm still in shock, although...'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Vikas Sethi, 48, passed away yesterday ( September 8. 2024) following a cardiac arrest. The actor was a part of the television industry since a long time and was also a part of Karan Johar's popular movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. As the last rites of the actor were performed this afternoon, Pinkvilla got in touch with actor Hiten Tejwani, who worked with Vikas Sethi on multiple shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi among others, and the actor shared his thoughts on Sethi's untimely demise.

Remembering late actor Vikas Sethi, Hiten Tejwani told Pinkvilla, "He will always be remembered as a very jovial and energetic guy. I'm still in shock, although we finished his last rites."

Talking about fond memories of Vikas Sethi, Tejwani said, "So, we first met on one of the sets and were cordial. Then we met on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi sets, it was nice to work together again with him but then, we again met on Kasauti Zindagi Kay sets and he would joke that I'm a part of every other show. I remember him asking to leave some opportunities for other actors too (smiles). He was always smiling and joking around."

Vikas Sethi's last rites:

Hiten Tejwani added that he came to know about the unfortunate news through one of his WhatsApp groups. He couldn't believe the news in the first instance and was shocked to know that it was, in fact, true

Advertisement

When asked if he was in touch with Vikas post-Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, he said, "Yes, we would often exchange text messages. We appreciated each other's work and wished the best for each other. We were not in touch on a very regular basis. But still, we were connected."

Talking about the uncertainty of life, Hiten Tejwani said, "Indeed, it is tragedies like these wherein one realizes how uncertain life is. Life can be very unpredictable. In the past one and a half years, I've lost many friends, or people I knew or was fond of. You never know what tomorrow holds for us and thus we should all make the most of the present."

Reportedly, after attending a wedding, Vikas Sethi and his wife Jhanvi reached her mother's place in Nasik. After reaching home, Vikas had vomiting and loose motions but he denied visiting the hospital and thus a doctor came for his check-up. In the morning, when Jhanvi tried to wake Vikas up, he was no more. Doctors informed Jhanvi that Vikas passed away in his sleep after suffering from a heart attack.

Advertisement

Vikas Sethi leaves behind his wife Jhanvi and twin boys. The actor is best known for his stint in many TV shows and films. In the 2000s he was one of the most loved actors, owing to his good looks and physique. He was a part of shows like Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Yeh Waada Raha among others.

He also appeared in a cameo for Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Robbie. He had a few scenes with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the movie.

Pinkvilla shares heartfelt condolences to the Sethi family. May Vikas's soul rest in peace.

ALSO READ: Vikas Sethi’s wife talks about his final hours, reveals he didn’t want to be hospitalised; Report