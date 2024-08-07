Laughter Chefs PROMO: ‘Mein ye ghar pack karke leke jayungi,’ says Shraddha Kapoor after tasting THIS pair’s dish on show

Laughter Chefs, the popular cooking and comedy show continues to entertain the viewers with its perfect comic timings. Hosted by Bharti Singh, it features some of the best entertainers from the television industry who cook up a laughter riot along with showing off their amateur cooking skills. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a guest in one of the upcoming episodes of the show.

The latest promo uploaded by Colors TV, the official channel where the show airs shows Shraddha Kapoor going around trying all the contestants’ dishes. She says, “Mujhe teekha khana pasand hain. (I like spicy food.)” Krushna Abhishek stands next to the cooking space as the actress tries the food. He says, “Shakti ji, mein aapko bata du. Shraddha apne risk pe kha rahi hain. (Shakti ji, let me tell you, Shraddha is trying the food at her own risk).”

Kapoor tries Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s dish and says, “Majja!” Next, she goes to Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya’s counter and picks up a vada. She shows it to the camera and says, “Mein ye ghar pack karke leke jayingi. (I will pack this for home).” Goni who seemed visibly anxious before the actress tried the food cheered up hearing the statement. He and his cooking partner, Rahul Vaidya let out a scream of joy.

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs aired on June 1 and quickly climbed the charts to become the no. 1 show. Owing to its immense popularity, the show recently got an extension and it will be on air till September. It airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM.

The show’s format requires contestants to participate in pairs - Sudesh Lehri and Nia Sharma, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair and Reem Sameer, Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. To add twists, sometimes the partners are exchanged and different segments like boys vs girls and ladkewala vs ladkiwali are introduced. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, iconic actor Dharmendra was also seen as a guest in one of the recent episodes.

