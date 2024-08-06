Laughter Chefs PROMO: Shraddha Kapoor and Karan Kundrra's Punjabi-Marathi conversation is too cute to miss; latter says, 'Punjabiyon mey...'

Laughter Chefs is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining shows on television currently. Featuring the top entertainers from the television industry, the show packs cooking with comedy. Over the past few weeks, many popular actors and personalities graced the show as guests. Now, in the upcoming episode, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor will join the budding chefs to entertain them.

The latest promo uploaded by the official channel on their Instagram account, Colors TV gives a glimpse of what viewers can expect from Laughter Chefs when Shraddha Kapoor joins the show. Her interaction with Karan Kundrra is hilarious and too cute to miss.

The promo begins with the Stree 2 actress saying something in Marathi, standing next to Karan Kundrra and Arjun Bijlani’s cooking space. Kundrra is surprised and speaks in Punjabi. He asks the actress to converse in Punjabi as she is a Kapoor. The actress gives a witty reply as she says, “Mein na mocktail hu. (I am mocktail).” Arjun laughs as Karan replies, “Punjabiyon mein mocktail nahi, cocktail hi hota hain. (Punjabis don’t have mocktail, only cocktail).” This cracks up Shraddha as well.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Maharashtrian (cross emoji) Punjabi (cross emoji) Mocktail (green tick emoji)" Viewers are excited to see the Bollywood actress on the show and they expressed how they cannot wait for the episode to go on air.

Talking about the upcoming guests on the show, internet sensation Dr Aniruddhacharya will be seen in the upcoming episode. Recently, the iconic Bollywood actor, Dharmendra was also seen on the show.

Talking about Laughter Chefs, the show also features many famous faces from the industry; Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande, among others. Hosted by Bharti Singh, one of the top-ranked TV shows features Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the judge.

Owing to its popularity, the cooking-comedy show got an extension and it will be on air till Spetember. It airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM.