Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa drops PICS with Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth and his fiance Neelam Upadhyaya; pens sweet note

Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Mumbai after she flew down to India to attend the ring and hastakshar ceremony of her brother Siddharth. While PeeCee has already shared pictures from the auspicious occasion, Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali Handa, has also posted a couple of inside photos. Dropping the snapshots, Mitali welcomed Siddharth's fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya, to the family and penned a sweet note extending best wishes to the couple.

In the first photo, Mitali Handa is seen posing alongside her cousin and his wife-to-be. The snapshots appear to be from the Raksha Bandhan day. It is followed by a photo wherein Mitali and Neelam are seen sharing a warm hug, showcasing their love and pure happiness.

Mannara's sister wrote, "A big warm welcome to the family @neelamupadhyaya words will fall short for the feeling I felt while doing this ceremony for having you as Gucci’s @siddharthchopra89 partner for life it was a much awaited one for me. She went on to add, "Many congratulations to both of you and god bless you guys with a loving companionship till eternity love you both forever."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Showering love, one of the users wrote, "Such adorable pics and beautifully written caption Love and best wishes for the couple." Another one commented, "Blessed be the couple."

Mitali Handa entered the Bigg Boss 17 house during the family week to meet her sister, Mannara Chopra, who was terribly missing her family. Seeing Mitali, the Zid actress was over the moon. The former stayed inside the house for a day and advised her sister about the then-dynamics of the show.

For the unversed, Mitali Handa is an entrepreneur and shares a close bond with Mannara and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On Desi Girl's birthday, she shared a heartwarming video compiling some of the precious moments she has spent with PeeCee. Handa wrote, "What family means to you, we can feel it!!!! Thank you Mimi didi @priyankachopra for always being so loving n caring and for always being you. You are a true blessing in our lives."

