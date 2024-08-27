Did MC Stan just confirm breakup with his longtime girlfriend? Here's what Bigg Boss 16 winner's latest cryptic note is all about

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

MC Stan has made rare media appearances for the last few months. Also, the rapper has been sharing cryptic notes about quitting rapping, loneliness, death, and even breakup. The series of ambiguous notes left his fans concerned, and now, the Bigg Boss 16 winner has informed fans about leading a single life after breaking up with his longtime girlfriend.

Since MC Stan already hinted at his breakup in a heartbreaking note earlier, the latest post didn't come to fans as a surprise. Taking to his Instagram story, the rapper simply wrote, “I'm single’ along with an inverted smiling emoji.

Before informing fans about his single life, MC Stan hit the headlines when he dropped a cryptic note which read, “Breakup (mending heart emoji)." Expressing his pain and grief, the rapper penned, "Even the strongest feelings expire when ignored and taken for granted." However, after uploading the story, he deleted it, leaving the fans wondering and giving birth to numerous speculations.

But this time, it seems like the Bigg Boss 16 winner has finally confirmed parting ways with Anam Sheikh, whom he lovingly called Buba. Time and again, he talked about her during his stint in the show. Stan also received her t-shirt in the house and felt like she had sent a hug for him. In the finale, both had a conversation on the telephone, too.

In the show, MC Stan was one of those contestants, who made headlines for his dynamic personality. He shared a friendly bond with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Hence, he was one of the members of ‘mandali.’

Interestingly, Stan attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception on June 24. He shared a picture with the couple and extended his heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds.

On the work front, after lifting the trophy for Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan made his debut as a playback singer in Farrey. To promote his song, he even appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 17.

