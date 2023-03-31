MasterChef India 7 winner Nayanjyoti Saikia reveals what he'll do with the prize money- Exclusive

MasterChef India season 7, judged by Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered. The show received immense love from the viewers as it returned to the screens after 2 years of hiatus. The seventh season of the show witnessed 16 contestants from different parts of the country who showcased their culinary skills. After competing against each other in several tough challenges, the contestants who managed to reach the top 3 were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sarmah, and Suvarna Bagul. However, after beating Santa Sarmah and Suvarna Bagul, Nayanjyoti Saikia has been declared the winner of MasterChef India season 7.

The grand finale episode of MasterChef India season 7 was held today March 31, where Nayanjyoti Saikia lifted the trophy of the season. Nayanjyoti Saikia has had an inspiring journey in the show. Soon after his win, Pinkvilla got in touch with MasterChef India season 7 winner Nayanjyoti Saikia and asked him about his journey in the show.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are your thoughts on winning this show:

I never thought that I would be able to participate in MasterChef India. I still don't believe that I have spent several weeks in the MasterChef India kitchen. Finally, I won the show. It was my dream to participate in the show and not only I participated but also won the show. I think it's a dream come true.

From cooking dishes through book recipes to now winning this show, how do you see your individual growth:

Earlier, when I used to read recipes in a book or on the internet, I never followed the recipes directly. I always improvised it or tried to experiment with it. Books and the Internet were my only inspiration. I think that experiment has helped me a lot in MasterChef's kitchen. I improvised a lot of classic dishes and presented them in a modern way and even judges liked my technique. After joining MasterChef India, I developed a lot and learned from the judges and other home cooks, and thus I grew individually.

What have your learnings been through this show:

I have learned about the cultures of different states and food diversity. The information on the internet or in books has always been limited, but after interacting with people, I developed a lot. I learned from the home cooks and the chefs when they gave us master class. The chefs used to give us tips while teaching us and that is going to help me a lot in the future.

What are your future plans:

I have never thought about future plans yet but along with cooking I love traveling so I'm planning to make vlogs on Northeast food and culture as people have loved it. Earlier, people never knew much about the Northeast but now they know a lot because of me and Santa Ji. So I want to explore more about Northeast food, cuisine, and culture, and through my vlogs, I'll try to show it. Also, it will be helpful if I get an opportunity to work in big restaurants.

What do you plan on doing with the winning amount:

I think I should save my winning amount for the future. In the future, I want to open my own restaurant so that I can present Northeast cuisine to the world. Many people don't know about Northeast cuisine. Santa Ji and I tried to make Northeast cuisine in MasterChef India, but that is not even 1% of it. There are a lot of delicacies that are produced here. So I would like to showcase this in my restaurant, and I need a huge amount for this so the winning amount would be helpful then.

Have you made any solid friendships on the show with anyone:

I think Gurkirat and I are solid friends. We talk about the future, and he gives me good suggestions for my future so I really like our friendship.

This season was targeted for favoring a few contestants over others. What do you have to say about this:

A few contestants are favored by the judges was trending a lot on MasterChef but we never paid attention to it. In MasterChef, we never felt that contestants are being favored over us. The judges always treated us all equally and complimented our work, and even if something is not prepared properly they would give their judgments openly. So we never thought that they favored the contestant. They always told us that if we paid attention to the news that is trending on social media, it would affect our performance. So that is the reason we never paid attention to it.

Judged by Vikas Khanna, Garima Arora, and Ranveer Brar, MasterChef India 7 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on March 31.

Here's wishing Nayanjyoti Saikia hearty congratulations!