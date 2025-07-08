Bigg Boss 11 Throwback: Was Hina Khan highest-paid contestant among Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani? Check out per-week fee

Hina Khan, popularly known as the Sher Khan of the entertainment industry, has won hearts for years by portraying the female protagonist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While her acting talent was admired in the show, her genuine personality was also loved by the audience in Bigg Boss 11.

Due to her popularity, large fan base, and industry experience, Hina received a substantial amount for her participation in the controversial reality show.

What was Hina Khan's fee in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan is reportedly among the highest-paid contestants on Bigg Boss. She entered the show as a contestant on the grand premiere night on October 1, 2017. She remained in the house from the first day until the grand finale. The other popular celebs on the show were Shilpa Shinde and Hiten Tejwani.

For each week Hina stayed in Bigg Boss 11, Hina commanded a high weekly fee. According to a Bollywood Life report, Hina Khan earned Rs 7 to 8 lakh per week during her stay in the Bigg Boss 11 house. According to reports, she was the highest-paid contestant of the season.

During her stint on the show, Hina Khan was praised for her outspoken personality. She performed all stunts and was one of the strongest contenders on the show. She frequently clashed with Shilpa Shinde, and their disputes made headlines. While Shilpa emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 11, Hina was the first runner-up.

Revisiting her professional life

Hina Khan rose to fame after playing the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was part of this longest-running show for over seven years. After she departed from the show, Hina turned her focus towards reality television.

She appeared in Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 before participating in Bigg Boss 11. She played the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, showcasing her versatility.

Talking about her personal life, the actress married her long-time partner, Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony on June 4, 2025. Whether on-screen or off, the actress has given her fans many inspiring reasons to be proud.

