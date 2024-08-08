Mere Gully Mein to Aafat; 7 MUST-WATCH rap videos of Bigg Boss OTT 3 first runner-up Naezy aka Naved Shaikh

Rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most respected rappers in the industry. From starting his career with rapping and then featuring in India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Naezy's journey has been quite inspirational. As the rapper is currently in the headlines, let's relook at his 7 must-watch rap songs whose lyrics will blow your mind and make you tap your feet!

Aafat:

Aafat, released in 2014 and shot in Mumbai slums, this rap song created history and gave hope to all aspiring rappers across the nation. The freestyle rap revolves around his life, experiences that have affected him and the reality of the system. Creating with a lot of passion, hard work and authenticity, Aafat stormed YouTube when it was released and received unexpected love from the nation. For those who don't know, Naezy recorded this much-loved album on an iPad gifted by his father.

Asal Hustle:

Another banger released in 2016 was Asal Hustle! A song which sets the record straight that Naezy The Baa is undisputable. Combining Mumbai's slang and the situation of the city's people, Naezy showed that he is not just an amazing lyricist but also a great performer.

Mere Gully Mein:

And who is not aware of this superhit rap, created by the G.O.A.T rappers Divine, Naezy and Sez On The Beat? Bantai. Bacchi. Bamai joined hands to make one of the most loved rap songs in the Hip Hop industry. It received so much love and fame that Zoya Akhtar adapted the rap song for her film, Gully Boy. Depicting the subtle, complicated, hardships of people living in Mumbai slaps, the rap song was a dig at the elites of the city.

Aafat Wapas:

The second edition of Aafat, Aafat Wapas went viral on social media like wildfire and created a real AAFAT on the internet. This amazing banger was released in 2015 and has crossed more than 10 million views on Naezy's YouTube channel. Aafat Wapas received more than 415k likes and still trends on social media. Shot on South Mumbai streets and Mumbai 70 gullies, the fast lyrics and amazing beats will blow your mind.

Tragedy Main Comedy:

Pairing up with Sez once again, Naezy's Tragedy Main Comedy was released in 2016. The song represents the problems of the common man of India who struggles to live a peaceful life amidst corruption. Tragedy Main Comedy still receives love and is applauded for its lyrics.

Haq Hai:

Haq Hai dropped in 2016 and received massive love. The rap song crossed more than 2.7 million views on YouTube and is one of Naezy's finest work that just can't be missed.

Tehelka:

Another collaboration of Naezy and Sez On The Beat. Tehelka, which was released in 2016, saw Naezy's swift switch in his style, showcasing his technical command over speed, accuracy and flow.

To conclude, Naezy has been among the prominent artists of the Indian hip-hop culture since 2014 and continues to entertain fans with his impromptu rap at any time and in any situation. Speaking about his OTT stint, Naezy emerged as first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

