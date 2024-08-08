EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT 3's Naezy reveals his first conversation with Sana Makbul post show; 'Koi shikayat nahi hai'

Friendships formed inside the Big Boss house are indeed special! One of the recent examples is set by Sana Makbul and Naezy, who emerged as the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 3, respectively. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the rapper opened up about his first meeting with the actress after coming out of the show. He asserted having no complaints with her.

During the candid chat with us, we asked Naezy about meeting his 'bhamai' Sana Makbul for the first time after Bigg Boss OTT 3 wrapped up and what they talked about. He replied, "Hum log mile toh bahut acha laga ki itne din se humlog nahi mil rahe the. Hum jab mile toh bahut achha session raha woh. Humne sirf kaam ki baat ki, productive baat ki (When we met, it felt very good as we had not met for so many days. When we met, it was a very good session. We only talked about work)."

Further, the rapper added, "Koi shikayat nahi hai ek dusre se. Woh bhi khush hai, main bhi khush hun (We have no complaints against each other. We both are happy)." Naezy expressed that their friendship remains unchanged and noted that Sana Makbul's demeanor has stayed the same even after her victory.

Highlighting having mutual understanding, the Bigg Boss OTT 3's first runner-up elaborated on how the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame still respects him. Dropping a major hint about working together on a project, Naezy commented, "Ho sakta hai hum saath mil ke kuchh karein fans ke liye (Maybe we can get together and do something for the fans)."

Watch the full interview of Naezy with Pinkvilla here:

For the uninitiated, the Anil Kapoor-led show witnessed Naezy and Sana Mabul sharing a close bond. There were moments when they supported one another, and when the actress won the trophy, she celebrated by sharing it with the rapper, highlighting their great sportsmanship and the strength of their connection.

