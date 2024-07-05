Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav hits back at Naezy's 'Jaake bhains chara' statement for Lovekesh Kataria; 'Aap aao aapko...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has paced up with three eliminations within two weeks. So far, contestants like Neeraj Goyat, Poulomi Das, and Payal Malik have been evicted from the show. The season witnesses an interesting twist with a spy (Baharwala) being among the housemates is making important decisions of the house. In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will witness one of the most heated fights of the season between Lovekesh Kataria and Naezy.

Elvish Yadav supports Lovekesh Kataria in his fight with Naezy in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Naezy and Lovekesh Kataria got into a major spat wherein they passed pointed remarks at each other. Lovekesh told Naezy, "Tu hai kon. Tere jaise bahar paalta hu mai." While Naezy told him, "Jitna hai utna hi reh. Jaake Bhains chara."

Lovekesh's friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav reacted to their fight and gave it back to Naezy through his tweet. Elvish wrote, "Gaav Ka Matlab Agar Bhains Charaana Hota Hai Toh Naezy Bhai Aap Aao Apko Chaara Khilaate Hai (If village means grazing buffalos, then Naezy bro you come we will feed you fodder).

Take a look at Elvish Yadav's tweet against Bigg Boss OTT 3's Naezy:

Naezy and Lovekesh Kataria's fight in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Lovekesh is seen schooling Naezy about roasting not meaning demeaning others. Naezy was not up for that conversation with Lovekesh and he communicated the same. However, Kataria mentioned that he would do whatever he wanted. This irked Naezy and the duo got into a massive verbal fight.

Vishal Pandey was trying hard to control Kataria and stop him from going near Naezy. Despite other contestants' intervention, Naezy and Lovekesh were uncontrollable.

Lovekesh Kataria's previous fights in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Before his massive altercation with Naezy, Lovekesh has locked horns with Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey. With Sai Ketan Rao, Lovesh fought amidst the first task of the season while he heard Sai saying that he felt like slapping Lovekesh. After hearing the same, he confronted him over his statement and stated that he should not judge people based on their physical appearance and consider that other people have guts too.

Lovekesh Kataria and Ranvir Shorey developed a dislike for each other from the word go. Ranvir mentioned that Lovekesh is disrespectful and doesn't know the thin line between roasting others and hurting their feelings. The Traffic Signal actor mentioned that Kataria and Vishal Pandey are quite arrogant.

Elvish Yadav on Sai Ketan Rao and Shivani Kumari

This is not the first time that Elvish Yadav has commented on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Previously, when Lovekesh fought with Sai, his friend Elvish gave a sly warning to Sai for not crossing his limit with Kataria. Yadav also shared his views on Shivani Kumari and mentioned that he feels her voice is annoying.

For the uninitiated, Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav have been friends for a long time. When Elvish was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Lovekesh Kataria along with his other friends made sure to get massive support for Elvish, resulting in his win. And looks like Yadav is returning the favor and being there for his friend as he is inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

