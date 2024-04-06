Needless to say, the Indian television landscape has numerous shows and a plethora of content. Be it drama, crime, romance, or supernatural, the makers have contributed significantly to each genre. However, this doesn't change the fact that Indians are fond of watching Pakistani dramas and adore them. It is because of the realistic approach infused in the Pakistani shows that the people feel themselves attracted to them. In addition to this factor, the shared linguistic and cultural heritage makes us find the shows relatable and realistic.

Now, well, if you are an ardent fan of Pakistani shows, you must have heard of Farhan Saeed. He has not only impressed viewers with his singing skills but has also proved his acting chops through his performance in various shows. So, here are a few must-watch dramas featuring him that you cannot afford to miss!

1. Mere Humsafar

Starring Farhan Saeed opposite Hania Aamir, Mere Humsafar is one of the most popular romantic dramas in the Pakistani industry. The show highlights several themes, including love, family values, and mutual respect. Directed by Qasim Ali, Mere Humsafar revolves around two individuals, Hala (Hania) and Hamza (Farhan). Hala is left at her paternal house by her father, where she is mistreated and is not given any respect. Later, when Hamza returns from abroad, he marries her and keeps her with love and respect.

The drama gained popularity in several countries, including India. Farhan Saeed's performance as Hamza earned him immense praise and mainstream recognition. His onscreen chemistry with Hania in Mere Humsafar acted as one of the inviting factors for the show. Since the drama met positive reviews, you should not miss watching this beautiful Pakistani serial.

2. Suno Chanda

It is one of those Pakistani dramas that saw a surge in its viewership owing to its melodious OST. Featuring Farhan Saeed as Arsalan and Iqra Aziz as Jiya, Suno Chanda is also a rom-com serial that reflects family values and showcases traditions and cultures. It narrates the story of two cousins and their families finalizing their nikah. If you are fond of watching love stories originating from hate, this is the one for you.

Speaking of Farhan Saeed, the actor portrays a charming individual who initially hates Jiya but later gets attracted to her. It was a treat to watch the two fight yet share a friendly bond. Spanning over two seasons, Suno Chanda is said to be a Ramadan special show.

3. Badshah Begum

It goes without saying that Farhan Saeed is a versatile actor who has the ability to own any role offered to him. If you wish to see him in a role different from that of a typical romantic guy, you should definitely go for Badshah Begum. This historical Pakistani drama is helmed by Khizer Idrees. Based on themes such as rivalry among siblings, power lust, and politics, the serial features Zara Noor Abbas, Farhan Saeed, Yasir Hussain, Shahzad Nawaz, Komal Meer, Hamza Sohail, Ali Rehman Khan, and Saman Ansari in prominent roles.

Set in a fictional town, the show is based on true historical incidents which took place during the 16th and 17th centuries. Talking more precisely, Badshah Begum highlights incidents that occurred during the rule of Jahanara Begum. Critics praised the performances of every actor, but a few shortcomings related to story and pace turned up on the tables.

4. Jhok Sarkar

Directed by Saife Hassan, Jhok Sarkar is about the tribal stronghold and lawlessness of a town. Falling in the genre of drama and action, the serial also follows an interesting love story. Starring Farhan Saeed in a leading role, the show might leave you with mixed opinions. Unlike other Pakistani dramas, Jhok Sarkar's villains are equally captivating as the heroes. However, the highlight of the show is the ending, which might leave you surprised.

If Farhan Saeed is your favorite actor in the industry, you should not miss this drama. Although Jhok Sarkar is set up as a story of good vs. evil, it features a completely different plot from the usual one. Besides Farhan, it stars Hiba Bukhari and Asif Raza Mir in leading roles.

5. Sila

Farhan Saeed stars as the son of a surgeon, with whom a girl from a middle-class family falls in love. Although his mother wants him to marry someone else, the two marry each other and start a new life in a middle-class neighborhood. Interestingly, Sila marks the comeback of Hum TV, and hence, the drama attracted a lot of attention. It opened to decent reviews and fans loved Farhan Saeed's performance in the show.

So, these are some interesting Pakistani dramas featuring Farhan Saeed that you can afford to miss. From dialogue delivery to onscreen chemistry with co-stars, the actor has earned mainstream recognition with these shows.

