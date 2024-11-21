Inside Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr’s sparkly 6th birthday celebration ft Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Natasa Stankovic and others; PICS

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s first-born child, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi is six years old. The little girl turned a year older on November 18. The couple hosted a sparkly and fun bash for the girl and her gang to celebrate this lovely milestone. A while ago, the Bad Newz actress took to social media and dropped inside images from the celebration which was also attended by her dear friends, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Natasa Stankovic.

Taking to her Instagram, Neha Dhupia dropped multiple images that give a peek into the pretty pink birthday celebration of her daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. As the baby girl turned six, Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi hosted a memorable bash which evidently, wasn’t short on fun and games.

From butterfly wings to sparkling confetti, fun rides, and cute photo booths, it had it all. To amp up the bash, the celebrity couple’s B-town friends also attended the gala. Among the esteemed guests who arrived were Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasa Stankovic also joined the celebration in Mumbai.

Sharing the photos, the excited mommy penned, “We celebrate you everyday our baby girl @mehrdhupiabedi … her 6th was sparkly and sensational just the way she wanted it. #birthdayweek.”

Take a look:

Three days ago, on November 18 when Mehr turned a year older, the emotional mommy Neha penned a sweet note reminiscing the time when the baby was in her womb. The actress expressed her love for the girl and wished the world for her.

Advertisement

In the caption of the lovely video, Dhupia penned, “Happy birthday our doll … 6 years ago on this day I saw my heart beat outside my body … that little heart was you … seeing you grow , walk , talk , love , laugh … enjoy the little things, be a beautiful daughter , a loving friend a caring older sister … seeing you learn with grace , question with intrigue and intelligence and take on everything with confidence and curiosity all at once makes my heart smile. Mama loves you sooo much …. Words fall short. I am your no.1 fan for life our baby girl #happybirthday Our mehrunissa @mehrdhupiabedi.”

Take a look:

For the unknown, Neha and Angad Bedi got married in a private ceremony in May 2018 and welcomed their first child in November of the same year. They were blessed with a second child, a boy named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi in October 2021.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia has the most adorable post for her ‘doll’ daughter Mehr on 6th birthday, calls herself her ‘No. 1 fan’; WATCH