Murat Yildirim and Ebru Sahin starrer Hidden Garden to be pulled down due to THIS reason

The curtains are closing on the Turkish drama Hidden Garden (Gizli Bahce) as it is set to end after just six episodes due to low ratings, leaving fans disappointed. Starring Murat Yildirim and Ebru Sahin, the series aired on NOW’s Tuesday night slot and promised to be one of the year’s most captivating releases.

Produced by TMC Film, and distributed globally by Calinos Entertainment, Hidden Garden explored the lives of Nazli and Demir. Murat Yildirim plays Demir, a famous architect and Ebru Sahin essays a strong, young, single mother. Hidden Garden initially generated excitement, with both Yildirim and Sahin bringing their star power to the screen. They are two of the biggest names in Turkey.

Here's a glimpse of the series:

However, despite a promising premise and an uptick in viewership last week, the series faced declining ratings, leading to an official decision to conclude after its sixth episode. Fans and critics alike had anticipated that the series, which combined romance and drama with a beautiful setting, would find its footing.

However, as the weeks passed, the intense competition among Turkish dramas and unpredictable viewer preferences proved too challenging for Hidden Garden to overcome.

The show’s fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, with many saying they felt the series had untapped potential. While Hidden Garden may be ending sooner than anticipated, it leaves behind a devoted fanbase and highlights the shifting demands of the television industry, where even the most promising projects can fall prey to the demands for ratings.

On the other hand, Yildirimg is best known for popular series; The Shadow Team, Ramo, and Queen of the Night, among others. Sahin has been seen in the television series, İstanbullu Gelin, but it was her role as Reyyan Sadoglu in the Turkish drama Hercai that earned her immense fame.

