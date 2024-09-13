The Magnificent Century, Destan and more; 7 Turkish historical dramas that you will enjoy watching

Turkish content and its rage can't be ignored! From rom-coms to family dramas, shows from Turkey are receiving love worldwide, especially in India. Among them, Turkish historical shows have also gained significant acclaim due to their captivating storyline, unexpected character history, high production values, over-the-top costumes, compelling characters and so on.

The historical details keep viewers fascinated and intrigued. Pinkvilla lists down the best 6 Turkish historical shows that are worth watching if you want to know more about Turkish culture and its prominence.

The Magnificent Century:

The Magnificent Century, originally named Muhteşem Yüzyıl, aired from 2011 to 2014 and has four seasons. Starring Halit Ergenc, Meryem Uzerli, Nur Fettahoglu, Selim Bayraktar, Selen Ozturk, Selma Ergec in important roles, the show is one of the most-watched Turkish historical dramas.

The show showcases the brawl and familial dynamics among members of the imperial household. The series is about the most well-known emperor of the Ottoman Empire in history, Suleiman the Magnificent. This show aired on Show TV and Star TV.

Destan:

Destan, originally named Destan, aired from 2021 to 2022 on ATV. This one historic drama grabbed attention as it was one of the epic love tales of two characters, wounded prince Prince Batuga and warrior girl Akkiz, who were both left orphaned by Gok Han in the 18th century. The plot of Destan is fictional, however, the many aspects of the show are borrowed heavily from age-old Turkish epics.

This historical drama features several well-known actors such as Ebru Sahin, Edip Tepeli, Selim Bayraktar and a few others in pivotal roles. Its gripping storyline and passionate love story portrayal will hook your attention.

Midnight at the Pera Palace:

Midnight at the Pera Palace, originally named Pera Palas'ta Gece Yarisi, premiered on Netflix on March 3, 2022. This gripping historical time travel drama is indeed a must-watch! Its engaging and unique storyline will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The story of the show revolves around a journalist, who is in the modern-day at a historic Istanbul hotel and is forced into the past. She is supposed to stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey. Midnight at the Pera Palace is easily accessible on the OTT platform and can be watched anywhere at any time.

Watch the promo of Midnight at the Pera Palace here-

Establishment: Osman:

Establishment: Osman, originally named Kurulus: Osman, premiered in 2019 and so far five seasons have aired on ATV. This show is among the most popular Turkish historical shows and receives immense love from the fans. This show depicts the adventures of Osman Ghazi, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

As he navigates control of his newfound territory, the series unfolds with new threats and drama. Establishment: Osman stars Burak Ozcivit, Ozge Torer, Yigit Ucan, Cagri Sensoy, Fatih Ayhan and many others playing important characters.

Wounded Love:

Wounded Love, originally named Vatanim Sensin, aired from 2016 to 2018 on Kanal D. The show is set during the last years of Ottoman Empire and the Turkish War of Independence. During the occupation of Izmir by the Greeks, a Turkish soldier starts to work for the enemy.

But he is not really on the side of the enemy. He must keep this secret at the cost of losing his family. Wounded Love stars Halit Ergenc, Berguzar Korel, Boran Kuzum, Pinar Deniz, Miray Daner, Celile Toyon Uysal and several others in pivotal roles.

Watch promo of Wounded Love here-

Dirilis: Ertugrul:

Dirilis: Ertugrul, originally named as Dirilis: Ertugrul, aired from 2014 to 2019 on TRT1. Dirilis: Ertugrul is related to Kurulus: Osman. Set in the backdrop of the 13th century, the show is based on the life of Ertugrul, the father of Osman 1, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. The story is based on how Ertugrul fights to establish an empire. This show can be watched on Netflix.

Dirilis: Ertugrul stars Engin Altan Düzyatan, Hülya Darcan, Cengiz Coskun, Nurettin Sönmez, Celal Al, Hakan Serim and many others in important roles. The show has a massive fan following and is enjoyed by many.

Saladin: The Conquerer of Jerusalem:

Saladin: The Conquerer of Jerusalem, originally named Kudüs Fatihi Selahaddin Eyyubi, premiered in 2023 on TRT 1, Hum TV and Dubai One. The show focuses on Saladin, who once founded the Ayyubid dynasty, his conquest of the holy city of Jerusalem and the ongoing Crusades are shown in Saladin: The Conquerer of Jerusalem. The show is among the latest Turkish series as it premiered last year.

Saladin: The Conquerer of Jerusalem boasts an impressive star cast which includes Ugur Gunes, Mehmet Ali Nuroglu, Ekin Turkmen, Tuvana Turkay, Sezgin Erdemir and a few others in prominent characters.

Apart from these historical dramas, several other Turkish shows ranging from various genres can be added to your watch list!

