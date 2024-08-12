5 outfits of Uorfi Javed which might be unconventional, but are a masterclass in creativity

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed has been turning heads since she entered the fashion industry with her original style sense. From donning outfits with only safety pins to broken glass - she has done it all. Uorfi never fails to prove her point as a fashionista and never stops grabbing attention.

However, while most of her outfits leave us stunned, some of them have shown her true creativity. Uorfi is quite quirky and creative when it comes to flaunting her fashion skills. So, here are 5 outfits that are creatively amazing but only her cup of tea, let's take a look.

Some artificial hugs

Uorfi recently grabbed attention with a bizarre outfit like this one. She was seen wearing a huge black palm with red painted nails grabbing her petite physique. Uorfi wore the topper over a white plain T-shirt and black casual pants. Well, no one can think of something like a palm-fisting outfit other than Uorfi.

Uorfi in a doll skirt but…

We have often seen celebrities wearing doll-like structured skirts or princess-cut skirts but Uorfi broke the trend by slaying in a skirt made with actual Barbie dolls stripped off their clothes, stacking up one after the other. The different red and brown-hued braided hair of the dolls added a layer of fringes. Uorfi wore the skirt over denim shorts and paired it with a white cropped top. She completed it with neutral-toned makeup and curly hair.

Advertisement

Classic black blazer outfit, but with butterfly effect in the mirror

Uorfi crossed all barriers of creativity with this outfit. She once wore a black blazer embellished with huge mirror pieces designed in a way to have the effect of breathing butterflies. It looked like the pieces had life and they were moving like butterflies.

She wore the blazer on top a black bralette and accessorized the look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a dainty neckpiece.

Meet Yo yo Uorfi Seengh

Uorfi has the power to make an outfit look extravagant with her creative input. Once she donned a plain and simple blue bodycon dress but it got an edge with the double horn design. The reality TV star even captioned it, ‘Yo Yo Uorfi Seengh’ (horn).

The thigh-high slit and the huge horns made it look absolutely bizarre but amazingly creative. She completed the look with ear studs, simple makeup, and a sleek bun.

Advertisement

Her outfits are magical and how

We have seen live-action movies but never a live-action dress. But, Uorfi made it possible. She recently wore a little black dress that was designed to showcase a live-action clip. The dress featured a countdown, firecrackers, and a butterfly in the real-life moving images.

The level of creativity reached a notch higher with this. The dress was like magic. Uorfi accentuated the look with a bun hairdo, soft glittery eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and nude lip shade.

Well, these are just a few of her bizarre collection of outfits which are also incredibly amazing. Uorfi Javed never ceases to amaze her fans with her fashion skills, don't you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s red hand-painted dress worth Rs 1,99,000 can rival any LBD in style and sophistication