REPORT: Ronit Roy becomes proud owner of sea-facing apartment worth more than Rs 18 crore; Details Inside

Famous actor Ronit Roy is among the most prominent personalities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actor has worked in numerous shows and films gaining massive success and fame. Ronit has achieved many milestones in his career and today again he accomplished a new achievement. The actor is now a proud owner of an expensive sea-facing apartment.

Ronit Roy buys new apartment:

According to a Times Now report, Ronit Roy has purchased a plush sea-facing abode in Versova, Mumbai. As per the report, the popular actor shelled out a whopping Rs.18.34 crores to purchase a luxurious apartment in the most sought-after location in the city, which is Versova. Rohit's new flat is spread across 4, 259 square-foot in Andheri and is from Macrotech Developers.

Speaking about the details, the building in which the apartment is located boasts several amenities like an infinity pool, parking slot, and private gym. Situated on the 20th floor, the Adaalat fame actor got his house registered on June 10.

According to the documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Ronit paid a hefty stamp duty of Rs 1.13 crore to purchase the flat along with four parking spaces as part of the deal.

Take a look at Ronit Roy's post here-

Talking about his personal life, Ronit Roy is married to Neelam Singh. The couple are parents to two children - a daughter and a son.

About Ronit Roy's professional life:

Over the years, Ronit Roy has acted in several shows and films and won the hearts of audiences whenever he appeared on screen. Speaking about television, the actor gained prominence after playing the lead role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Ronit gained massive fame and success due to his amazing acting mettle. His characters in this show resonated with viewers and he became a household name.

Apart from these two shows, Ronit has acted in numerous series like Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se, Kayamath, Bandini, Adaalat, and so on. Not only shows but Ronit has spread his magic on big screens also. The actor has been a part of several top-notch movies like Student of the Year, 2 States, Liger, Shehzada, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others.

