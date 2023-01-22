Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9 Winner: Jetshen Dohna Lama takes home Rs 10 lacs; 5 things she said- EXCLUSIVE

Along with them, a group of marathoners based in Darjeeling, Sikkim and Kalimpong to travel all the way to Mumbai and participate in the marathon as a rally cry for Jetshen Dohna Lama’s win. Ace singer Shankar Mahadevan also called her the 'Mini Sunidhi Chauhan' of the music industry. After lifting the prestigious trophy, Jetshen Dohna Lama did an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, where she spoke about her future plans, and what she plans on doing with the prize amount of Rs 10 lacs.

Jetshen Dohna Lama, the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 9 is a 9-year-old girl, who hails from Pakyong, Sikkim. The little girl started singing when she was just 3 years old and was appreciated by all the judges, jury members and celebrity guests for her power-packed performances throughout the season. She not only impressed judges Shankar Mahadevan , Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik but also the Chief Minister of Sikkim and Indian Boxer Mary Kom. They tweeted about Jetshen’s versatility on social media.

How do you feel after winning such a big show and what do you want to do with your winning amount?

I am feeling really excited after winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9. I wish to buy a puppy and build a swimming pool at home.

What did your mumma tell you after seeing you being announced as the show's winner?

My mom, dad, and my entire family was very happy.

During your audition round, you looked very nervous and shy, do you feel shy and nervous anymore? Has your stay on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 changed that?

Things have changed now. I don’t feel nervous anymore.

Did you make friends here?

I made a lot of friends and everyone’s my favourite.

Are you excited to go back to Sikkim and share this news with your school friends and teachers?

I am very eager and excited to return to Sikkim and meet my friends, teachers, my grandmother and share this great news with them.

Do you want to stay in Mumbai and continue singing?

First, I will go to Sikkim, complete my education and then I shall return and continue with singing.

Who has been your favourite judge among Sir Shankar Mahadevan, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik?

All three were my favourite. Difficult to pick one.

What is it that you like the most about host Bharti Singh?

She would bring food for me to eat during the break time, and I enjoyed spending time with her.