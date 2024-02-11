EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jennifer Winget on the term ‘Emotional fraud’; says, 'Let me name the people who gaslit me'

Jennifer Winget is gearing up for the debut of her forthcoming web series, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, alongside Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh. Prior to the launch, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress openly spoke about herself, delving into the concept of 'emotional fraud.'

Who is an ‘Emotional fraud’, according to Jennifer Winget?

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Jennifer humorously responded when asked to describe the term ‘emotional fraud,’ “Let me name so many people in my life; all the nice people have come into my life and gone!”

Furthermore, she explained, "It’s a very important term that I learned during the shooting of the show. We all have gone through it at some point in our lives when there’s one person in life who will gaslight you. An ‘emotional fraud’ is a person who knows he’s your strength and weakness. He can make you dance according to his tune.”

Discussing the show, she added, “Virat and Anushka have been in a situationship and not a relationship for 14 years. They met as young kids 14 years ago in reel life and in real life. No matter what, she keeps going back to him because she sees the true Virat. Somewhere, Virat also truly loves her.”

Jennifer Winget, most recently featured in the television series Beyhadh 2, has actively contributed to captivating shows such as Bepannah, Beyhadh 1 and 2, Saraswatichandra, and Dill Mill Gaye.

About Raisinghani vs Raisinghani:

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani presents a compelling courtroom drama, intricately weaving the stories of young legal professionals with diverse ideologies and approaches. Jennifer Winget portrays Anushka, a sharp-witted young attorney making her mark within her father's legal firm, unwavering in her principles with each case she handles. On the other hand, Karan Wahi embodies Virat, a sophisticated and ambitious lawyer expected to inherit the firm's legacy.

The series features Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, depicting the lives of young legal professionals with diverse ideologies and approaches.