'Kab shaadi kar rahe ho?' ask fans after Pranali Rathod comments on rumored boyfriend Aashay Mishra's PICS

Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra's personal lives have been in headlines for a while now. The two actors, well-known names in the telly world, recently grabbed eyeballs when a video of their Holi celebration went viral. Now again, fans have been going gaga as Pranali recently dropped a sweet comment on Aashay's recent post. After this, fans quickly took over the comment section and questioned the two about their marriage plans.

Advertisement

Taking to his social media account, Aashay Mishra dropped a few solo photos of himself on his Instagram. Clicked on the streets of Mumbai, Aashay looks handsome in a blue shirt and jeans.

In this carousel post, the last picture is of Aashay and a girl whose fans are sure it is Pranali Rathod. The face of the girl is hidden in this photo. Sharing this post, Aashay captioned, "Perfect Stroll: I'm on a Roll."

Take a look at Aashay Mishra's post here-

After Aashay shared this post, Pranali Rathod quickly dropped a sweet comment on his pictures. Pranali wrote, "very nice pix dear." Soon after, fans quickly replied to Pranali's comment and teased her and Aashay for their rumored relationship.

One fan asked, "@pranalirathodofficial kab Shadi kar Rahe Ho. Rathodji. Jaldi Mrs. Mishra Ban jao," another fan commented, "All pic are good but last one superb," another user said, "She indirectly telling us that she clicked those very nice pix," and so on the comments continued.

Advertisement

Take a look at their comments here-

For the uninformed, Pranali and Aashay Mishra formed a close bond while working together on a show titled Durga. Speculations about Aashay and Pranali's relationship began after their recent Holi celebration.

A few glimpses of Pranali and Aashay posing close to each other caught the interest of the eagle-eyed fans. After the video was shared, fans quickly flooded the comment section of the clip with their assumptions and even showered love on the two. The two never confirmed dating, but fans love seeing them together.

ALSO READ: Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod dating Aashay Mishra?