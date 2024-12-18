Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: Meerut Police announces reward on 5 absconding accused; Details Inside

Sunil Pal's disappearance left his family, friends, and well-wishers in shock on December 2. The comedian was called to Meerut on the pretext of an event and was later kidnapped. He was held hostage for almost 24 hours and released after Rs 8 lakh were extorted as ransom. Meerut police have been on the hunt for the accused and have even declared a cash prize.

On Tuesday (December 17), Meerut Police officials announced a Rs 25,000 cash prize for each of the five absconding kidnappers. Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that the absconding individuals are Lavi Pal alias Sushant alias Himanshu, Akash alias Gola alias Deependra, Shiva, Ankit alias Pahadi, and Shubham.

Vipin Tada said that all five have been declared wanted and efforts are underway with continuous police raids to trace and arrest the accused. Tada also informed that Arjun Karnwal was earlier arrested by the Meerut police following an encounter in connection with the case.

After Sunil Pal was abducted on December 2, his wife Sarita registered a zero FIR in Mumbai which was subsequently transferred to the Lal Kurti police station in Meerut, with the local police launching an investigation into the claims.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame said that he reached out to his friend to receive the ransom money to give to the kidnappers. Sunil revealed that after the kidnappers received the ransom money, they gave him Rs 20,000 to catch a flight to Mumbai.

After Sunil Pal, Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan was also kidnapped and held hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. According to reports, the senior artist was abducted from the Delhi-Meerut highway and was tortured for 12 hours. According to police, the miscreants were also plotting to abduct veteran actor Shakti Kapoor on the pretext of inviting him to an event.

Speaking about his work life, Sunil Pal has acted in several Bollywood films like Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Bombay to Goa.

