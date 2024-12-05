Sunil Pal Kidnapping: From being scammed and blindfolded to paying ransom in lakhs, comedian reveals SHOCKING details

On December 2, Sunil Pal's shocking disappearance left his family, friends, and well-wishers in shock. The comedian was called to Haridwar for an event. As he was missing for several hours, his wife, Sunita, filed a police complaint on December 3 at the Santacruz Police station. A few hours later, Sunil was found safe and returned to Mumbai. Now, he shared all the details of how he was scammed on the pretext of the event, was then kidnapped, and had to pay ransom in lakhs for his rescue.

In a conversation with Zee News, Sunil Pal assured that he was safe and was now at his house. Describing how the horrifying incident took place, Sunil mentioned that he had a booking for an event on December 2, and after reaching Haridwar, he was kidnapped. He revealed that they initially behaved well but then covered his face while traveling. The comedian stated that the goons demanded money from him after traveling for one and a half hours and assured him that they would let him go once they received the ransom.

Sunil Pal disclosed that the goons demanded Rs 20 lakhs, after which he realized that the kidnappers were dangerous. He said he asked the kidnappers how they wanted the money, and the process of transferring money began.

After negotiation, Sunil told the kidnappers he could pay Rs 10 lakhs. The kidnappers then asked contacts of his friends to receive the ransom money. Pal revealed, "7.50 lakhs were transferred to the kidnappers, and they allowed me to leave at 6:30 PM."

Advertisement

The comedian shared that the kidnappers blindfolded him, and he couldn't see anything, but they also opened it whenever it was necessary. As the goons had masks on their faces, Pal couldn't see their face. Recounting this horrific incident, Sunil expressed, "It all happened within 24 hours. I was in stress and my mind was not working. They dropped me on Meerut's highway in the evening."

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame continued, "The kidnappers dropped me at Meerut road from where Ghaziabad metro was 15 minutes away. I was supposed to catch a flight in the evening and it was 7 PM already." Sunil revealed that after the kidnappers received the ransom money, they gave him Rs 20,000 to catch a flight to Mumbai.

Sunil stated, "Jab mere taraf se paise mil gaye unhein toh unhonein kaha hum galat log nahin hai, hum chahte hai aap biwi bachche ke saath rahe aur flight se jaye. Rs 20,000 diye flight ke mujhe and kaha hum jayenge uske baad patti khol dena (When they received the money, they told me, 'We are not bad people. We want you to return to your wife and kids and want you to go by flight.' They gave me Rs 20,000 for the flight ticket and asked me to open the blindfold after they left)."

Advertisement

Addressing speculations of his kidnapping being a PR stunt, Sunil clarified that if it was a PR stunt, he wouldn't have mentioned the ransom. He explained how he reached out to his friend to receive the ransom money and informed him not to inform his family. Sunil revealed that when he didn't return home that's when his family filed a complaint.

Workwise, Sunil Pal has acted in several Bollywood films like Phir Hera Pheri, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Bombay to Goa. He rose to fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

ALSO READ: Rajesh Puri recounts his harrowing experience of getting kidnapped by men in Delhi; reveals how he escaped: ‘I was taken to remote location….’