Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: UP Police arrests two suspects after CCTV cameras spotted them buying jewelry with ransom money

On December 2, popular comedian Sunil Pal’s sudden disappearance made his wife file a missing person’s complaint. Although he returned to Mumbai on December 4, the police have been investigating the kidnapping case. According to recent developments, two suspects related to the case have been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Reportedly, two kidnappers were captured by CCTV cameras while buying jewellery from a shop in Meerut with the ransom money. After spotting the suspects in the CCTV footage, on Monday night, UP police raided more than two dozen places in Bijnor and detained at least a dozen people for their alleged role in the kidnapping and handling of ransom money. They have also arrested two individuals who were captured in CCTV footage allegedly using ransom money to buy jewelry.

The arrested suspects, identified as Lavi Pal and Arjun Kamawal hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district.

“After Maharashtra police froze the accounts of the two Meerut-based jewellers where the kidnappers allegedly bought jewellery using the ransom money, we took the investigation forward. We have reviewed the CCTV footage from the jewellery shop and are conducting raids to apprehend the culprits. The investigation is still ongoing," said Vipin Tada, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut, UP.

For the unversed, on December 2, Sunil Pal reached Delhi. He was on his way to Haridwar for an event, but was kidnapped on the way. He told the police that the kidnappers demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom. After negotiations, Pal transferred Rs 7.5 lakh to some bank accounts. He revealed that the kidnappers freed him on December 3, soon after receiving the ransom.

The kidnappers later handed him Rs 20,000 to book a flight back to Mumbai, and even promised to repay the ransom once they found jobs. As soon as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame returned home, he lodged an FIR at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai.

