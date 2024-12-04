Sunil Pal Kidnapped: After ‘missing’ for few hours, comedian to return to Mumbai? Here's what we know

Sunil Pal is a popular comedian who reportedly went missing for a few hours. On December 3, his wife Sarita Pal filed a police complaint after being unable to reach him over the phone. However, the latest developments in the case confirm he is safe and has returned home.

The comedian spoke exclusively to Zoom and without divulging into details, he said he was kidnapped. The conversation took place before he took his flight from Delhi to Mumbai. He added that he would talk about this the next day.

Reportedly, hours after filing the missing report, Sunil Pal contacted his family. He told them he was on his way back home. He reached out to his family late Tuesday evening. The police are now investigating

For those who arrived late, Sunil Pal had gone out of Mumbai for a show and was to return back home on December 3. But neither he could be located nor reached over phone hours after the gig wrapped up. His wife became worried and made multiple calls on his mobile phone, all of which were left unanswered. At first, his phone was reportedly unreachable and was switched off after some time.

Worried, Sarita Pal sought the help of the police and filed a missing person complaint at Santacruz Police Station.

Meanwhile, talking about his professional stints, Sunil Pal rose to fame after he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, ultimately winning the show. He went on to star in small supporting parts in films like Hum Tum, Apna Sapna Money Money, Bombay to Goa, Kick, and Phir Hera Pheri.

Advertisement

The comedian is married to Sarita Pal and the couple have two sons.

While Sunil Pal has not released an official statement yet, more details about the case are yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Comedian Sunil Pal goes missing after performing at a show outside Mumbai; wife files complaint: REPORT