EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17's Navid Sole REVEALS Abhishek Kumar cried for him more than he did for Isha Malviya

In a shocking turn of events in tonight's (Nov 20, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17, London-based pharmacist and TV personality Navid Sole got eliminated from the show. The makers dropped a promo last night about a shocking eviction, leaving everyone emotional.

Pinkvilla got in touch with the evicted contestant Navid Sole and spoke at length about his eviction from Bigg Boss 17, his connection with Abhishek Kumar, and more.

Navid Sole on his connection with Abhishek Kumar

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Navid Sole revealed that while Abhishek Kumar comes across as an aggressive person, he has a beautiful heart. He said, "I feel like, if I stayed longer in the house, something would happened between him and me because of the way he was crying; he wasn't even crying like this for Isha."

He added, "He even kind-off proposed to me, so our bond was unbreakable. I'd love to see him again. I love him too much."

Have a look at the eviction promo of Bigg Boss 17

Navid Sole on Khanzaadi-Abhishek Kumar's bond

He said, "I love Khanzaadi a lot, and I'm supportive of her journey in the show because we share a very special bond. I think her relationship with Abhishek wasn't working. I knew that, and I told Abhishek too that, unfortunately, these ladies don't like you the way I like you. I give you a 100%."

He added, "They're always rejecting him. I told him to leave them as he had me. I think Abhishek makes a mistake to use his energies on them; he should use his energies on me (smiles)."

How did Navid Sole get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 house?

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss called the Dimag Room members consisting of Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal into a special part of the room and told them to name three contestants who would've been evicted long back from the show. They collectively decided to name Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, and Navid Sole. Eventually, Navid was eliminated from the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Shocking eviction leaves Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt and others emotional