Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exclusive: Here's what Dilip Joshi TOLD Nitish Bhaluni aka new Tapu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms in the Indian Television industry and has had a successful run for the past 14 years. Over the course of these years, several actors quit the show midway and have been replaced. Raj Anadkat , who became popular as Tapu, bid adieu to the show. After a few months of Raj's exit, the makers have found their Tapu in the 23-year-old Nitish Bhaluni. The channel even shared an introductory video on its official social media handles. Nitish is extremely excited about embarking on this new journey and working with Dilip Joshi among other actors. Below are the excerpts from Nitish Bhaluni's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Speaking about how Nitish Bhaluni bagged the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he said, "It happened out of nowhere. I gave my first audition and then luckily met the production designer on the set and gave my second audition too. Next, I met Asit Modi sir for a meeting but there were other boys also in the queue for it. I was praying to get one meeting with Asit sir. After the meeting they made me sit separately in a conference room, and in the evening around 8:00 PM, I met Neela ma'am and then again I did a mock test with Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) uncle and the entire Tapu Sena. Later, my parents were called from Shimla and then the meeting was done. My parents were really happy because Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is their favourite show, and they told me that now is the time for me to start working hard. After signing the contract I went to Siddhivinayak mandir (temple).

Nitish on what if he lost out this role to any other actor

On the day of my audition, I was made to sit in a separate conference room, and I did not understand why they did this. However, I was happy that at least, I reached the audition stage because my parents love this show. While I waited to hear from the makers, mentally, I was prepared and ready to accept whatever that came my way.

On comparisons with Raj Anadkat

It is a very huge responsibility and I look at it very positively. If I start comparing myself then I will get very pressurised and nervous. I am just looking at the positive aspects of it and what newness I can bring to this character, Tapu. The skills that previous Tapu had is something that I already have. I want to focus on what new can I do and I am trying my level best to do that.

On working with Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi sir is a living legend, and on my first day, he told me that I will have to learn to improvise very closely. He also adviced me to stay in the moment for my character Tapu. Sir told me, 'Listening is very important because if you think that you are saying the line in a rehearsed manner, the reaction won't be natural. You will have to respond after listening. You are learning right now and even the audience won't judge you. It is up to you how you will tackle this. You only focus on the love that you will be receiving from the audience and not on the trolls that you will be getting.'