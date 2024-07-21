Jasmine Bhasin experiences excruciating eye pain after corneas get damaged due to lenses; narrates ordeal

Jasmine Bhasin, known to be one of the most popular divas in the entertainment world, is currently in the toughest phase of her life. On June 17, the actress suffered a major problem with her eyes after wearing lenses for an event due to which her corneas have been bandaged.

Expressing her pain and discomfort, Jasmine shares how after a point she was unable to see due to the pain, and thus she was rushed to the hospital.

What happened to Jasmine Bhasin's eyes?

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Jasmine Bhasin revealed what went wrong. The actress shared she went to Delhi for an event on June 17 and while getting ready, she chose to wear lenses. She stated how her eyes started hurting after wearing lenses and the pain gradually got worse.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame expressed, "I wanted to rush to the doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor."

Jasmine mentioned wearing sunglasses at the event and revealed the team helped her. She further mentioned that after a certain point of time, she was unable to see completely. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress said she visited the eye specialist after the event and learned that her corneas were damaged and thus her eyes had to be bandaged.

Jasmine Bhasin shares her current health condition:

After this major mishap, Jasmine rushed to Mumbai to continue her treatment. Talking about her current health status, the actress shared that she is in extreme pain and the doctors have informed her that she will recover in four to five days.

She added, "It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain." Jasmine is hoping to recover soon and get back to work in a few days.

Work-wise, Jasmine Bhasin recently appeared on Laughter Chefs as a guest contestant to support beau Aly Goni. Apart from television, the actress has worked in numerous Punjabi and South Indian films and has a massive fan following because of her talent and good looks.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Jasmine Bhasin a speedy recovery!

