Mandira Bedi is renowned for breaking stereotypes. With nearly three decades in the film and television industry, she continues to challenge norms and make an impact in the industry. Mandira shared insights into how she secured her anchor role and the advice she received from Sony TV.

Recalling the time when she got a call from Sony TV for an anchor role, Mandira said, “It wasn’t as easy as that. I would ask a question and the legend on my left or legend on my right would stare at me like that and turn to the camera without even acknowledging what I had asked.”

She shared that after each show, she would bow her head and cry. In response, they reassured her, saying, “Mandira we’ve done auditions with about thousands of women. We’ve chosen you. We know you have what it takes”, during a chat with Humans of Bombay.

Mandira revealed that she once read that heaven and hell are in your head. This led her to change her approach, asking any question she wanted to and insisting on answers even when her questions went unanswered.

On live television, her persistence forced responses, as she would press people by asking, “What about this? You didn’t answer my question.”

During a chat with Humans of Bombay, Mandira revealed that she eventually found joy and empowerment in her role, stating, “I started enjoying myself and I realized the power I had. Heaven and Hell is in your head.”

Mandira has hosted major events, including the Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2004 and 2006, and IPL Season 2.

Mandira Bedi made her acting debut in the 1994 show Shanti. She gained fame for her role as a negative character in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Beyond television, Mandira has also played remarkable roles in films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, Dus Kahaniyaan, Ittefaq, The Tashkent Files, and Saaho. Her most recent appearance was in the 2023 series The Railway Men.

