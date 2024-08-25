Bigg Boss is a top reality show where celebrities and controversial personalities compete to stay in a house. The show has several memorable moments. One standout story is how the controversial reality show played an important role in saving Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's marriage.

Rubina and Abhinav had a rough start on Bigg Boss 14 and were even thinking about divorce before joining the show. Despite the challenges, Rubina emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show.

After leaving the Bigg Boss house, the Choti Bahu actress shared that the experience helped them identify issues in their relationship. In a 2021 interview with the Times of India, she revealed that confronting challenges together in the house made their bond stronger. Unlike outside the show, where you can avoid problems, being in the house requires them to either confront or escape the issues. They chose to face them head-on, which ultimately reinforced their relationship.

She said, “We chose to face the challenges head-on and win it for ourselves and that in turn made us, our relationship and our bond stronger.”

She added, “Having your life partner with you on a show like this definitely provides you with emotional support but to be honest, having your personal life exposed on a public forum is like walking on eggshells. It was a mental and emotional challenge to balance things. Only couples can understand it.”

On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were married on June 21, 2018. They welcomed twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, on November 27, 2023.

Rubina Dilaik became a household name with her television debut as Radhika Shastri in Choti Bahu, marking her entry into the industry. She went on to star in popular shows like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Her success continued with a win on Bigg Boss 14 and appearances on reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

