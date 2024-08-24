Rubina Dilaik’s key takeaways from 2024 include prioritizing mental health, respecting partner, and more

Rubina Dilaik is currently focusing on raising her twin daughters- Jeeva and Edhaa, whom she welcomed with husband Abhinav Shukla in November last year. She is often seen sharing valuable insights from her motherhood journey so as to help all new moms navigate through the challenges and struggles of this period. Besides this, we also frequently witness the actress enjoying the bliss of nature on her outdoor trips.

Rubina, who had multiple fresh experiences this year, has now jotted down the learnings that 2024 gave her. She poured her heart out in a recent post on her Instagram handle.

Rubina uploaded a string of visuals clicked amidst a breathtaking backdrop featuring lush green pine trees and wooded spaces.

In the text area, the 36-year old actress jotted down six things she learnt in 2024. It includes lessons on mental well being, spending time with parents and respecting one’s partner. She is married to Abhinav Shukla since 2018.

Her caption can be read as, “Things I learnt in 2024- Prioritise Mental Health, You can only give what you Have, Nurture your Family, its the foundation of your Values, The only person who will dedicate his life for you is your Partner, Respect him and choose him every single time, Parents are ageing Fast, let go of arguments soon and spend more time with them.”

In the last point, the Bigg Boss 14 winner joked about the irrelevant set of images she used to convey her takeaways to her fans and followers. She penned, “Above pictures have no relevance with “Things I learnt in 2024” and yet you read the entire caption , my point, Never spend your energy on proving “How relevant you are”.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram post here:

The pictures and clips capture Rubina striking different poses for the lens, sipping on her tea, and taking relaxation therapy. She is seen wearing a neon pink-colored printed sweatshirt paired with black leggings and a blue-hued side bag.

Workwise, Rubina Dilaik appeared last as a host on her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi, where she was seen imparting knowledge on various aspects of motherhood while interacting with celebrity mothers.

