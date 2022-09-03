Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar share why they took up the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi premiers tonight, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, contestants Rubina Dilaik, Niti Taylor and Amruta Khanvilkar opened up about doing the dance reality show. “I have prayed for this show to happen for me because it was so important to let my people, fans, audience and friends believe that dreams do come true,” says Rubina.

She further adds, “When Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was there and it used to happen, I used to only wish that this is one show which I want to be a part of. It’s coming after five years, I have literally prayed for it, and I think that is my greatest motivation of saying yes to it and moving ahead, and finally saying that dreams do come true. With all the power that the universe has it brings everything together to just realise that where your passion and heart lies those things are meant to be for you.”

Niti Taylor shares, “I always wanted to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It was always my dream ever since it started. I always said that this show is something I always want to do. Five years ago when it shut my heart was broken into pieces, I was like this will never come back now. But then it happened, and I got a call. So I instantly said yes to it, because I always wanted to do this show.”

Amruta Khanvilkar states that her motivation behind doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is Madhuri Dixit. “Being a follower of her songs, her dance movements, and the way she acts - this was due in my kitty for a very, very long time. After doing a Marathi film called Chandramukhi, to perform in front of the OG Chandramukhi, nothing has to motivate me more,” she signs off.

