Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Rubina, Dheeraj, Niti and Zorawar reveal their embarrassing dance moments

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to launch very soon and fans of the show are very excited for the return of the show after numerous years. It has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. Talented personalities from different fields have been roped in to showcase their dance moves and will be accompanied by ace choreographers. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla Team, the contestants revealed about their most embarrassing moments.

Rubina Dilaik, who is doing her third reality show back-to-back, shared about her most embarrassing dance memory was in her vanity. She said, “I dance when I am showering also. Most embarrassing was when I was in my vanity and I was blasting music. I knew I had just 5-10 minutes before my shoot and my staff member just walked in and I was dancing to some very weird number.” She shared that they have always seen her in a very poised way and they were stunned to see her like that.

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar also shared an interesting story, where he was performing on a show. He said, “It was a two-minute song and I had to go down and interact with the audience. When I went down, I couldn’t go back, the audience was so excited that they held me. So they had to replay the song several times.”

Zorawar Kalra joked that all his dancing experiences in past are embarrassing. Talking about a particular instance, he shared about a dance performance at his friend’s sangeet, when he finished the step few seconds earlier that the others.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Niti Taylor was quick to answer that she had multiple times stomped on people’s feet while dancing in clubs. She also added, “I haven’t gone out in a very long time.”

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. It is all set to go on air on 3rd September.

