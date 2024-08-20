THROWBACK: When Suno Chanda actress Nadia Afgan opened up about her husband who is 12 years younger than her

Nadia Afgan is a renowned name in the Pakistani drama industry, who is known for her performance as Shahana Batool in Suno Chanda and DSP Badar Munir in Parizaad. Let us revisit the moment when she went candid about the age differences in marriage and shared insights into the equation with her husband, who is 12 years younger than her.

During a conversation with Fucshia Magazine, Nadia Afgan was asked if being of the same age guarantees the success of a marital relationship. To this, the Pakistani actress said, "Main humesha kehti hun (I always say), before love comes respect. Agar aapke dil mein ek dusre ke liye izzat hai aur fir pyaar hai toh fir (If you have respect and love for each other in your heart then) age really doesn't matter."

Further, shedding light on her marriage with Jodi Pai (Jawad), Nadia stated, "Jaise apni aur Jodi (Jawad) ki baat karu toh Jawad ek bahut different nature ka insaan hai. Ek acha insaan hai (As for me and Jodi (Jawad), Jawad is a very different person. He is a good person). And I'm very happy ki I found this achha insaan (good person) after a lot of tragic incidents."

In the same interview, the Suno Chanda actress explained, "Going through a bad marriage, and then I found Jodi. He is 12 years younger than me but I feel that he is older than me because jis tarah usne mera khayal rakha hai, jis tarah wo har cheez jo dekhta hai, jitna wo responsible hai, jitna woh mere se pyaar karta hai, jitna wo izzat deta hai (The way he has taken care of me, the way he looks after everything, how responsible he is, how much he loves me, how much he respects me)."

For the unversed, Nadia Afgan has been open up about her personal life and marital relationships. She has decided not to have children. The actress has also suffered a miscarriage and asserted that such a decision was a difficult choice to make but was crucial for the sake of her mental and physical well-being. However, Nadia frequently shares her love for her pets

