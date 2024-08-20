Aditi Malik shares PICS from her pregnancy phase, thanking son Ekbir; recalls watching THIS Shah Rukh Khan film 100 times

Aditi Malik has taken a break from television for a while now, focusing on her family and her entrepreneurial ventures. She stays active on social media, sharing delightful moments from her journey into motherhood. Recently, Aditi posted a collection of throwback photos from her pregnancy, eagerly anticipating the arrival of her son, Ekbir.

The first photo shows Aditi dressed in a green saree and smiling candidly while flaunting her flower jewellery. It is followed by a snapshot wherein the actress turned entrepreneur is seen showcasing her baby bump and embracing it with love. Her face beamed with joy and motherly glow. The other pictures feature her husband, Mohit Malik.

Their twinning game in green ensembles appears adorable. While their mushy pictures reflect major couple goals, the duo also radiated elegance. Well, the Shararat-Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat fame penned a long note expressing the joy of being a mother and growing up together with her little munchkin. Aditi Malik wrote, "Life’s biggest miracle is the gift of life growing inside you."

She went on to add, "Last night wen I was scrolling through my gallery I came across these pictures & somehow I kept on watching them again & again as if reliving those moments , that feeling wen I had never seen you, but how I already felt that I knew you,how we use to have those long chats for hours , listening to our fav music for hours..to dancing on Krishna Das music to watching Harry met Sejal some 100 times( the kicks at its peak while watching the film)."

Lastly, Aditi called her son Ekbir a 'miracle' and mentioned how he completed them. Thanking her little boy for being the most beautiful journey of their lives, she wished him 'happy growing up together.'

Take a look at the post here:

For those who are unfamiliar, Aditi Malik and Mohit Malik are among the most beloved couples in the television fraternity. Having exchanged vows on December 1, 2010, their love story evolved over the years, and the duo welcomed their first son, Ekbir, on April 27, 2021.

