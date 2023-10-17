'Topic of separation with husband won't trigger me': Bigg Boss 17's Rinku Dhawan EXCLUSIVE

The Bigg Boss 17 premiere was a grand affair. Host Salman Khan was his candid best and the contestants this season gave many interesting moments throughout the entire episode. From Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain's romantic moments to Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's brawl on the stage in front of Salman, almost everything about the episode was entertaining. Rinku Dhawan, best known for her acting stint in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Yeh Vaada Raha is also a part of the show. Pinkvilla spoke to the actress minutes before she entered the controversial show and Dhawan spoke about her personality, not being affected by her separation topic, and more.

Rinku Dhawan on not being triggered with the topic of separation from husband

Rinku Dhawan was married to her Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki co-actor Kiran Karmarkar. Interestingly, Rinku played Kiran's onscreen sister in the show. The duo got married in 2002, however, in 2017, their separation reports emerged. The couple officially divorced each other in 2019. A controversial show like Bigg Boss often digs out your past or a co-contestant might try to use such information to trigger the other person. When asked about the same, Rinku said, "I'm not affected by it. This (topic of separation) will not trigger me. I'm someone who doesn't get triggered easily. It happened six to seven years ago. It's too much into the past. I'd probably laugh out at anyone who would try to bring that up in an argument."

Rinku Dhawan sees Bigg Boss 17 as a career booster

Rinku has been actively working back to back in television shows. In fact, it was only a few days back that Rinku's latest show Titli wrapped up. We asked Rinku if she considers Bigg Boss as a career booster. In her response, she said, "I feel the show is on a very grand level and the platform is so massive that anyone and everyone will only benefit from it. You can call it a great launch pad, a career booster, or even a career revival. I believe anyone who participates and gets evicted in a mere two weeks, is also a winner because the show gives him/her that popularity. It is a win-win situation."

Bigg Boss 17 also features popular celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Isha Malviya among others.

