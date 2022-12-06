EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arjun Bijlani gets a surprise audio note from Miley Jab Hum Tum's former co-star; Guess who

Arjun Bijlani is a popular actor in the telly industry and has impressed the audience for a long time now. He enjoys a mass fan following on social media. We often see and know how close he is with his bestest friend Sanaya Irani. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun Bijlani’s Miley Jab Hum Tum's former co-star Sanaya shared a surprising audio note. In the message, she spoke about every single thing she likes about him, how he is an amazing friend and about his career’s success.

Sanaya Irani said, “Hey Arjun it’s your one and only strawberry out here, okay where do I even begin, the first time I met Arjun was on the sets of Left Right Left and I was so new and so bad and didn’t even know the language, I didn’t know to speak Hindi properly. But, Arjun being Arjun always so positive, encouraging. He was very supportive, so much fun to be around and I remember all these people in Left Right Left used to be like, will speak to you in Hindi, keep talking to us in Hindi, your Hindi will get better, so I think that’s where my journey began with him.”

“And, then it moved onto Miley Jab Hum Tum, we happened to be in the same show again and I think that’s where we became so much closer as friends. Arjun, me and Mohit we became so close, I got to know Neha through Arjun during Miley Jab Hum Tum, our friendship grew, we did that show for almost over two and half years. It was amazing we had the best time during that show. And, we used to go on holiday, party together, our ups and downs everything used to happen together and then we happened to be living in the same building also, so it’s been years and years of knowing Arjun.”

Sanaya Irani added,“I have seen his journey and one thing I will definitely say about him is that he is relentless, hard-working, he doesn’t take his success for granted. Yes, he enjoys his success, he is flamboyant about it, he loves it but he doesn’t take it for granted. I know Arjun went through a little rough patch for a couple of years, post Miley Jab Hum Tum. But, I think he always knew in his heart and he used to say also that he will comeback with a bang, I will bounce back and I will be a star and that’s just who Arjun is today.”

“And, I am so happy like I said he never took it for granted, he works so hard, he is making hay while the sun shines and he still works relentlessly day and night. Whenever I speak to him he is either gone somewhere or shooting, but it’s amazing. Keeping the professional life aside, he is a wonderful friend, that 3 AM friend that you have, anything happens Arjun is there and you can call him up, he is there for you, agar who dil se tumhe pyaar karta hai toh, then he will move mountains for you. And, that’s a wonderful side of him. I also think he has the most perfect partner in his life, Neha. I look at them together and just think their love grows year after year, so amazing to see both of them together. Now they have a beautiful son and life together, I am so happy for them. They deserve nothing but the best and lots and lots of love to you Arjun. You continue being the amazing friend, father, husband, son, all those things that you are, playing all your roles so beautifully and I wish you all the best and only love for you,” Sanaya concluded with a sweet kiss for Arjun.

Arjun Bijlani replies to Sanaya Irani after her message

The Naagin actor replied, “Rulayegi kya pagal, you know this was like a life summary. Honestly, because Sanaya is one friend who is been there for such a long time and like she said, she has seen my ups and downs and we used to literally be together. Agar kuch bhi hota tha, we used to all share our things together. And, yes there was a rough patch I used to always say I am gonna bounce back and this is going to happen. I believe in throwing your energy in the universe, whatever you want and it does kind of reciprocate and I continue doing that and thank you Sanaya for such a lovely message. I am sure that we are gonna be friends forever.”

Arjun further elaborated about him wondering and expecting about a long audio note from his dearest friend. He said, “Sanaya being Sanaya, I knew this when it started that it’s going to be long. Sanaya is very expressive about what she feels and she’s also very vocal about when she doesn’t like something. So, that’s one thing I appreciate about her and that’s why we are friends even today.”

Arjun mentioned, “I am not been the most perfect guy, the way it sounds like in the audio. I had my mistakes, sometimes you do go wrong, but then you have friends like this who kind of always there for you, that’s what friends do, they tell you when you are wrong. Sanaya is been one of them, who is like that and I am so happy to have her in my life.”

Arjun Bijlani work front

On the professional front, Arjun Bijlani is currently hosting MTV Splitsvilla season 14 with Sunny Leone. Earlier, he received wider recognition and fame for featuring in Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Roohaniyat.