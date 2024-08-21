Sanaya Irani, known for her role in the popular TV series, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon won the hearts of the audience with her dance performances and charm in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. In one unforgettable moment on the dance reality show, Shahid Kapoor, a judge on the show, caught Sanaya snoozing during Mohit Malik’s performance.

In one of the episodes, host Maniesh Paul added to the fun. Waking her up and joking, Maniesh went to wake Sanaya up and said, “Kyuki Jab performance hota hai toh sab use dhyaan se dekhte hai koi bhi zara sa miss nahi karta ek bhi step (Because when a performance is happening, everyone watches it carefully, no one misses even a single step.), “ leaving everyone in splits.

Maniesh then asked Sanaya why have you slept after his dance performance. Shahid Kapoor teased, “Emotional hai Sanaya dekho Mohit ki journey hai. Itni emotionally invested maine dekha nahi kabhi. (Sanaya is emotional, look, it's Mohit's journey. I've never seen anyone so emotionally invested.)”

Sanaya tried to speak but she didn’t have the mic. Maniesh said, “Tere mein amplifier laga hua hai. (You have an amplifier installed in you.)” Sanaya, in her defense, humorously said, “I saw Malaika Arora’s dance with Mohit and I saw all those comments and then I yawned and thought chalo fatafat se so leti hu. (I saw Malaika Arora's dance with Mohit, and I saw all those comments. Then I yawned and thought, 'Let me quickly go to sleep’.)”

Advertisement

Sanaya Irani has starred in several popular TV shows and has also been a contestant on reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, among others.

Sanaya began her acting career with her role as Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and became a household name with her role as Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon alongside Barun Sobti and Parvati in Rangrasiya. She has won hearts of the viewers with her acting skills.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan expresses admiration for Naseeruddin Shah’s work; calls THESE actors his inspiration