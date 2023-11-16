Who is Pakistani actress Hania Aamir? Dating rumors about her and cricketer Babar Azam explored

The cricket fever is on! With the ICC World Cup 2023 around the table, the excitement among people is at its highest. While India is already into the finals, many teams, including Pakistan, are out of the race. However, cricketer Babar Azam stepped down as captain from all formats of the game. Meanwhile, the former skipper is making headlines as he is rumored to be dating Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. There are multiple fan edits and videos that show them as a potential couple.

All about Hania Aamir, actress rumored to be dating cricketer Babar Azam

Hania Aamir and Babar Azam admire each other

Eagle-eyed netizens have noticed how actress Hania Aamir and cricketer Babar Azam have not shied away from praising each other on public platforms. The two expressed their admiration for one another in interviews. However, things went in a different direction when a fan edit went viral on social media. The clip is said to have linked the two in such a way that has led to the ignition of the wildfire. Well, another video is also adding fuel to the fire as it shows Hania Aamir calling Babar Azam ‘cuter than her.’

Further, one of the clips throws light on how the Pakistani cricketer revealed his desire to share screen space with Hania in a film. Although the viral videos are just fan-edits, fans of both celebs are already looking forward to their romance. The comment box is flooded with adorable remarks as netizens cannot take their eyes off them.

Why is Hania Aamir being dubbed as Pakistan’s Anushka Sharma?

Lately, a Deepfake video has been in the spotlight showing Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s changes to that of Hania Aamir and Babar Azam, respectively. It led her fans to call her Pakistan’s Anushka Sharma. Since people often end up comparing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam’s cricket skills, fans immediately tagged the actress in the place of Anushka Sharma. Meanwhile, on X, a fan tweeted and said that Hania can only be placed on the same bar as that of Anushka.

Hania Aamir denies being in a relationship with singer Asim Azhar

Before being linked to the Pakistan cricket team’s former captain, Babar Azam, Hania Aamir made headlines for sharing a rumored romantic relationship with Pakistani singer Asim Azhar. Fans rooted for them and saw them as an alleged couple. However, the actress clapped back at the chitter-chatter and denied the same as she sat down in a live session with Pakistani singer Aima Baig in 2020.

Hania Aamir is a great fan of Shah Rukh Khan

The Pakistani actress is a big fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. A few days back, the former posted a video on Instagram that grabbed fans’ attention. She performed SRK’s iconic open-arms pose at different locations as she roamed around the streets of London. The video has Leviating x Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai playing in the background. Further, Hania captioned the post with a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om film, “Aee tum bore you nai horahi na (Hey, hope you are not getting bored).”

Look at the video here:

What does Hania Aamir’s career look like?

Hania Aamir was born in Rawalpindi on February 12, 1997. The 26-year-old was attending the Foundation for Advancement of Science and Technology (FAST-NUCES) while she went for the auditions for a romantic comedy film titled Janaan (2016). Further, she debuted in the film industry with this project, thereby earning an overwhelming response for her role.

However, Hania’s breakthrough was Titli, a romantic drama released in 2017. She essayed an unfaithful wife on-screen, which earned her mainstream recognition. Further, throughout the years in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Hania has been a part of several hit shows, including Phir Wohi Mohabbat. The actress also continued to work in films like Na Maloom Afraad 2 and Parwaaz Hai Junoon.

Furthermore, her role as Hala Hamza in the family drama Humsafar took her to new heights of popularity. The show was not only a hit in Pakistan but attracted viewers from India and other countries, too. Coming to her work front, the actress is currently seen in the romantic drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha alongside Wahaj Ali.

Hania Aamir is a brand ambassador for numerous brands

The Humsafar actress has grabbed many ventures apart from earning fame in the acting industry. Hania walked the ramp in 2019 for Pakistan Fashion Week as she wore Zainab Chottani. She even joined hands with designer Asim Jofa and participated in various photoshoots for Eid Collections.

The 26-year-old currently serves as the brand ambassador for several brands, including Maybelline New York and Sprite. Last year, the actress bagged the same position for Peshawar Zalmi, a cricket team, in the Pakistan Super League.

