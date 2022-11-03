Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Do Karishma Sawant and Pranali Rathod get along well? Find out

Karishma Sawant is seen as Aarohi in the longest-running television show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai . The show is led by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, and initially, it was a love triangle between these three. With time, the tracks kept changing, and now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about the equation she shares with Pranali offscreen. Other than that, Karishma also spoke about how her life before acting, and how she set foot in showbiz.

"I am very close to Pranali Rathod . It's been a year and the equation is still the same. Even though she's younger than me, she's very caring and loving. Sometimes, people come up to me and say that it's crazy how you guys bond so well. People say that when there are two female actors, they don't bond very well. And, I think how positive and healthy the environment is. Harshad Chopda is very good at heart and there's huge respect for him," said the actress.

Karishma Sawant was an air hostess before becoming an actor

"I always was very fond of acting, understanding and portraying different emotions and making people feel the way you feel. I was very interested in doing something like that. It wasn't an easy journey but I kept trying. My mom also was very sure that there won't be any stability because there was no contact in the industry. So, for my mom, I became a cabin crew member and I thought that I will quit the idea of becoming an actor because there's just one life and I even had the time to experiment and left it to the Universe. When you work hard, even God listens," exclaimed Karishma Sawant.

Karishma shares if she'll ever take up Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is a rage and when Karishma was asked if she would ever want to participate in this reality show, she shared, "I love acting and Bigg Boss has got nothing to do with it. Never say never, let's see. First I want to feel satisfied with the acting part."

Actress opens up about her future plans

"When I think of the future of my life, of course, I would want to do. We have completed one year of this spin off and for the coming years too, I want to just give my best, and when I come out of it, then I will feel, okay, now I am ready to explore," signed off Karishma Sawant.