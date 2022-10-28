Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Sawant breaks silence on getting lesser screen space

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the longest-running television shows in the Indian television industry. The sitcom has a loyal fanbase and has seen multiple spin-offs. The ongoing season featuring Karishma Sawant, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda has become a fan-favourite and has completed a year of its successful run. Initially, the show was about a love triangle between Pranali, Harshad and Karishma's characters, but gradually, the tracks kept changing and there was a period where Karishma's screen time was reduced. Her fans were upset but in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress stated that she has only been grateful for getting a chance to work with a brand like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Read on: On being associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Karishma Sawant, better known as Aarohi from the show calls Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a brand, and shared, "I am very grateful to be a part of this show, which is a brand now. The show is a hit overseas too because people miss their country, and this show gives the proper Indian vibe and makes you feel at home because of the functions and big families that only happen in India." On receiving hate online Speaking about receiving hate online for her grey-shaded character, Karishma says, "There are fans who say that I miss you on screen whereas there are people, who dislike me because of my character. They say, 'We don't want to see her' but my focus is just to give the best of my scenes and entertain, that's my only goal.



On receiving lesser screen space "Honestly, as you know, daily soaps, or mostly overall cinema, it revolves around the lead couple. Despite me not being paired with Harshad, still I have got my share from the start. I've always been involved in the drama. In between, yes, the screen space had reduced but again the track came on me. I get scenes that are performance-worthy where I get to show different emotions. Quality is important for me over quantity. The show just can't be about a love triangle, the graph changes. I have no complaints and I have gotten my share very well," feels Karishma. On balancing personal and professional life amid 7 days shoot Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is aired seven days a week now. When asked how she balances her personal and professional life, Karishma said, "When that happened, the most load was on Pranali and Harshad because they are in every frame. Suddenly, when this happened, even my track started and even I got that pressure. We are shooting cut to cut and there is a lot of pressure. There is no social life now. Sometimes, I am so exhausted with work that I forget about it and sometimes I crave a break. For now, we are working for the fans and we want to keep them entertained as much as possible, and this is a challenge."

