Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 13: Abhira and Armaan ask Rohit to fulfil THIS request related to Kaveri

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 13: Kaveri taunts Abhira as it starts raining. Armaan asks Kaveri to not blame Abhira as it is not her fault that it's raining. Kaveri declares Abhira and Armaan's sangeet cancelled as it is raining. Manish gets furious with Kaveri for cancelling the function as it's raining. Manish assures Abhira that he will sort everything.

Kaveri taunts Manish for caring too much for Abhira. Vidya and Manisha try to convince Kaveri to not cancel the sangeet. Vidya sees a dhaba and suggests an idea of doing the function at a dhaba. Manish also agrees with Vidya. Vidya and Madhav try to convince the dhaba owner to allow them to do Armaan and Abhira's sangeet.

Sanjay gets furious as they have to listen everything to Abhira. Ruhi mentions how they have been drenched because of rain and mentions how they will do the sangeet. Abhira feels unconscious because of stomach pain but then suddenly feels better. Abhira sees that the dhaba owner is reluctant and is not allowed to do the sangeet on the dhaba.

Abhira then tries convincing the dhaba owner. However, Kaveri steps in and talks in Punjabi as she requests the dhaba owner to allow them to do sangeet. The dhaba owner agrees. Abhira praises Kaveri for convincing the dhaba owner. Manisha brings Punjabi outfits for the sangeet. The family changes and opts for Punjabi outfits.

Advertisement

Abhira gets happy as Manish arranges everything for her sangeet. Ruhi gets upset. Abhira gets happy as Armaan does a solo performance. Abhira joins him in the performance. Ruhi feels a headache and Rohit offers her medicine. The family applauds Abhira and Armaan's performance.

Ruhi gets upset seeing Swarna at Abhira's sangeet. While talking to her, Ruhi breaks down saying she has no family. Swarna convinces her that she is at the sangeet for her. Abhira and Kaveri exchange looks. When Armaan asks Abhira that she wants Kaveri's dance, Abhira shares that Kaveri is not even smiling.

Armaan says that Kaveri's performance is impossible. Abhira and Armaan share a romantic moment. Armaan's siblings plan a small game. The family then begins to dance. Abhira and Armaan request Rohit to make Kaveri dance. Manish arrives to talk to Ruhi but Ruhi walks away in anger. Ruhi gets more upset seeing the family happy for Abhira and Armaan.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Sep 12: Armaann and Abhira’s sangeet gets cancelled; Here’s WHY