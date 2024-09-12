Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Sep 12: Armaann and Abhira’s sangeet gets cancelled; Here’s WHY

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Episode, September 12: The Episode starts with Ruhi accusing Abhira of snatching her B Nanu away from her and says she has become an orphan due to her. She cries. Abhira tries to reason with her and says Manish is her grandfather too. Manish interrupts and says she can love both her granddaughters equally.

Ruhi tells Manish that he chose Abhira over her and runs to her car. Manish asks her to stop, but she drives away. Abhira gets upset and says she can’t let Ruhi lose Manish because of her. She says her mother won’t approve of this. Manish tells her that she also deserves the love of a family.

Abhira says that Manish has made her very happy today, but Ruhi isn’t happy. She wants Ruhhi to be happy too. Manish asks her to stop worrying about Ruhi and start preparing for Sangeet. He says he will handle Ruhi and leaves.

Swarna gets angry with Manish

Manish thinks of Akshara’s last call. He realizes Akshara wanted to tell him about Abhira. He apologises to her and says he will take her responsibility. He goes home.

Swarna breaks Ruhi and Manish’s picture in anger. She tells him Ruhi is an orphan too and today, he made her worst fear come true. Manish tries to say that Abhira is his responsibility too, but stops.

Swarna leaves and Durekha goes after her. Manish picks up the broken pieces of the photo frame and says he won’t let Abhira pay the price of the incident that she is not responsible for. He says to himself that he won’t let anyone snatch Ruhi and Abhira’s rights.

Armaan and Abhira’s Sangeet gets cancelled

Abhira and Armaan romance and the latter also apologises to her. He tries to cheer her up. They talk about the marriage. She says Ruhi, Sanjay, and Kaveri are not happy with the marriage. She tells Armaan that she knows how much he loves Dadi Sa and she will make her dance on their sangeet. Kaveri overhears the conversation and says to herself that she will see how Abhira makes her dance.

It starts raining. Everyone gets worried and Kaveri says that she doesn’t know how the Sangeet will take place in the rains. Krish says they didn’t know it would rain. Armaan tells everyone that the rain will stop in some time and they should leave. The cars stop midway.

Armaan gets out of the car to check. Manoj, Vidya and Madhav ask what happened. Madhav suggests leaving that car and asks Armaan to adjust in someone’s car and reach the venue. Manish informs them that the lake overflowed due to the rains and no one can reach the venue.

Kaveri says she knew there would be some problems. She scolds Abhira for not thinking it through. Armaan asks her to stop blaming Abhira for something that she cannot control. She declares the Sangeet is cancelled and asks everyone to head back home. The episode ends here.

